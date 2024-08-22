NJ counties in top 15 with highest property taxes in US

Maybe not too surprising to many, New Jersey’s local property taxes are among the highest in the country. But a new report from the Tax Foundation finds the state actually dominating the field, with seven of its counties among the top 15 nationally when it comes to median payment as of 2022.

The seven from New Jersey are Bergen, Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, and Union counties. Of the top 15, all over $10,000, all but two are from around the New York City area. The other two are Marin County, Ca., and Falls Church, Va.