Credit: (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

New Jersey has once again landed in the top 10 among U.S. states in a comprehensive study of taxes motorists are charged when purchasing a gallon of gas.

The state’s 42.3 cents per-gallon gas tax currently ranks as the 8th-highest among the states, after an increase of almost 1 cent that went into effect nearly a year ago.

That’s all according to the study released earlier this month by the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan group based in Washington, D.C. that closely tracks state tax trends.

A law enacted by Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this year increases the potential for New Jersey to move up the list by setting the stage for a series of annual gas tax hikes, with the first likely to go into effect on Jan. 1.

An upcoming analysis of gas tax revenues by top state financial officials will help determine the exact size of the first potential increase. That analysis must occur, by law, by mid-November.

Overall cost of gasoline in NJ is down

Overall, the average cost of a gallon of gasoline bought in New Jersey is around $3.25 as the summer driving season winds down ahead of the Labor Day holiday, according to AAA New Jersey.

On a nominal basis, the average per-gallon price in the state was down about 40 cents from the same time last year, something analysts attribute to decreasing demand and an overall slowing global economy.

Baked into the per-gallon cost of gasoline in New Jersey are gas taxes levied by both the federal and state governments.

At the federal level, the per-gallon rate is 18.4 cents. The federal gas tax was last changed in 1993.

New Jersey law allows for annual adjustments of the state’s per-gallon gas tax to ensure enough funding is collected each year to keep pace with the latest planned road, bridge and rail infrastructure improvements.

Last year, the state gas tax was increased by nearly a penny for both gasoline and diesel sold in New Jersey after fuel consumption fell slightly short of targets heading into the late-summer analysis required by law at the time.

What the gas tax pays for

Earlier this year, Murphy and fellow Democrats who control the Legislature struck a deal to renew the state’s Transportation Trust Fund, which relies on dedicated revenues from the gas tax to help pay for a nearly $5 billion annual transportation capital program.

As part of that deal, they also established a new registration fee for electric vehicles, with the revenue generated by the fee also going toward paying for the annual upkeep of the state’s transportation infrastructure.

Sponsors of the renewal legislation said the fee is intended to ensure the owners of electric vehicles, which are becoming more popular both in New Jersey and nationally, are contributing toward the upkeep of the transportation network since their cars can operate without gasoline.

As of July 1, the new fee costs $250 a year. The trust fund renewal law calls for annual, $10 increases, until the fee reaches $290 in 2028.

Meanwhile, the same law also revised the annual revenue targets for the state gas tax, which is often referred to in state law as the “highway fuels tax” and is actually made up of two separate taxes levied on the sale of gasoline and diesel fuel. They are the state motor fuels and the petroleum products gross receipts taxes.

The likely trend

The new targets written into the trust fund renewal law are likely to result in roughly 2-cent gas tax increases going into effect annually between 2025 and 2029, based on legislative estimates of the current rates of fuel consumption.

The same law also pushed back when an annual analysis of the latest highway fuels tax collections occurs, from Aug. 15 each year to Nov. 15, according to a notice published by the Department of the Treasury in April. That analysis is used to determine the exact rate adjustment needed to keep the trust fund spending in balance.

Because of the new law, changes to the rate that used to go into effect each year on Oct. 1 will now take effect annually on Jan. 1.

As of earlier this year, California’s 68.1 cent per-gallon gas tax was the highest among U.S. states, according to the Tax Foundation’s latest study. That’s followed by Illinois, at 66.5 cents per gallon; and Pennsylvania, at 58.7 cents per gallon.

At the other end of the rankings were Alaska, at 8.95 cents per gallon; Mississippi, at 18.4 cents per gallon; and Hawaii, at 18.5 cents per gallon, according to the study.

Meanwhile, with its establishment of the electric-vehicle registration fee earlier this year, New Jersey joined a group of more than 30 states that levy special fees for electric vehicles, according to an analysis published last year by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

At least 19 states also assess a fee on plug-in hybrids as the pace of gas-tax collections has slowed in recent years in many places, according to that analysis.