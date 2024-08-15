Credit: (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

New Jersey students with disabilities are entitled to a free public education even after they earn a state-issued diploma, the state Supreme Court ruled earlier this month.

Diplomas earned by passing the General Education Development test, known as the GED, are not “regular high school diplomas,” which means students are still entitled to a free appropriate public education under the Individuals with Disabilities Act, the court ruled. The ruling makes it clear that students with disabilities can reenroll in their local school district after passing the GED and earning a state-issued diploma. This would give them access to transition services meant to prepare them for life after high school for an extended period.

“For students with disabilities within the state, their receipt of a state-issued diploma does not terminate the state’s obligation to provide them with a free, appropriate public education,” said Chris Martinez, the attorney who argued the cause for Disability Rights New Jersey, a friend of the court in the case.

The case, Board of Education of the Township of Sparta v. M.N., centers on a student identified as A.D., who was denied a request to reenroll in Sparta High School after receiving a state-issued high school diploma. In a due-process hearing, the Office of Administrative Law determined the state-issued diploma was a “regular high school diploma” that aligned with state standards, and the student was no longer entitled to a free education. The state Supreme Court overturned the ruling, determining that a state-issued diploma is not a “regular high school diploma,” and students with disabilities have a right to further education after earning one.

Impact of the ruling

This ruling will improve access to services that help students with disabilities to transition from high school to a career, further education or other post-high school plans, said Michael Brower, legal director at Disability Rights New Jersey.

“School districts have an obligation to help prepare those youth with disabilities for life after high school and oftentimes it’s given very short shrift. It’s an afterthought compared to completing the graduation requirements otherwise,” Brower said.

More time in school means more time to get prepared for life after high school, which leads to better outcomes after graduation, Brower said. Disability Rights New Jersey has found that students who receive appropriate transition services have better outcomes, such as employment, living in safe households and a lower likelihood of involvement with the justice system.

The state Supreme Court opinion, delivered by Associate Justice Rachel Wainer Apter, said that the federal regulations implementing the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act do not count a ‘recognized equivalent of a diploma, such as a general equivalency diploma,’ as a regular diploma.

“Anytime that we can reinforce a student’s right to those educational services to enforce the right to those other services to help prepare them for life after school, that’s an advancement,” Brower said.

Martinez said the impact of this ruling is broader than just one student, bringing justice to A.D. and past and future students with disabilities who have earned a state-issued diploma.

“This was a just resolution,” Martinez said. “It makes the state more equitable, ensuring that students similar to A.D. in the future have the right to go back to high school.”

Federal regulations

The federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act’s purpose is to ensure children with disabilities ages three through 21 have access to a free appropriate public education that prepares them for further schooling, employment and independent living. Under the law, students who graduate high school without an eligible high school diploma remain eligible for services, while those who graduate with “a regular high school diploma” are not.

In New Jersey, students who are 16 years of age or older, are not enrolled in a high school program, and do not have a diploma can take the GED to earn a credential equivalent to a high school diploma. Passing the GED can open the door to greater employment opportunities and higher education.

The state Supreme Court opinion, delivered by Associate Justice Rachel Wainer Apter, said that the federal regulations implementing the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act do not count a “recognized equivalent of a diploma, such as a general equivalency diploma” as a regular diploma.

Most New Jersey students earn a “regular” state-endorsed diploma. In 2023, 91.1% of students who entered high school four years earlier earned a state-endorsed diploma by completing local graduation requirements. Less than 4% were still enrolled in high school and about 5% dropped out or were no longer enrolled after four years, according to data from school performance reports.

In the same year, 1,980 students earned a state-issued diploma by passing the GED. Students belonging to this group with disabilities should have the opportunity to return to high school under the recent ruling.