Credit: (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

The state budget enacted by Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this summer included another $20 million in taxpayer funding to help sustain New Jersey’s long-standing horse racing industry.

Advocates say using public funds to subsidize prize money helps preserve thousands of jobs and protect millions of dollars in tax revenue generated annually by the horse racing industry, including at tracks in Bergen and Monmouth counties.

But as the summer has progressed, the long-term fate of these subsidies remains up in the air.

A separate piece of legislation lawmakers passed in late June alongside the budget calls for continuing the subsidies annually through the 2029 fiscal year. That measure has bipartisan sponsorship and easily made it to the governor’s desk after winning widespread support from lawmakers in both houses in late June.

However, Murphy has yet to act on the extension bill, and it remains unclear when he may do so. His office declined comment.

Over the last six fiscal years, an estimated $120 million has been allocated by Murphy, a second-term Democrat, and lawmakers for horse-racing purse subsidies.

For and against

While some have questioned why taxpayer dollars should be subsidizing private businesses, sponsors and other supporters of the subsidies have pointed to a recent study that indicated the industry supports more than 3,700 jobs. These include direct and indirect jobs, as well as jobs “induced” by the spending of those with direct and indirect jobs supported by the industry.

And for the state itself, the industry generates some $75 million in tax revenue annually, according to the study.

According to state law, the subsidies — which average $20 million annually — have been distributed in equal amounts to the state’s thoroughbred and standardbred industries.

All the funds allocated to the thoroughbred industry have gone to subsidize Monmouth Park overnight purses, according to a fiscal analysis prepared by the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services.

‘New Jersey racetracks generate millions in economic activity, employ our residents and contribute to our state’s bottom line.’ — Assemblyman Alex Sauickie (R-Ocean)

For the standardbred industry’s portion, 60% goes to Meadowlands Racing overnight purses; 16% goes to Freehold Raceway overnight purses; and 12% goes to the New Jersey Sire Stakes purses. Another 6% funds purse bonuses for New Jersey sired horses and the final 6% funds breeders’ awards purses, according to the analysis.

Meanwhile, as a condition of receiving the purse subsidies, the recipients of the funds must report annually to the Legislature, the governor and the New Jersey Racing Commission on the uses of funds appropriated in the preceding fiscal year, the analysis said.

Murphy wanted less

Earlier this year, Murphy, a resident of Monmouth County, proposed a $15 million subsidy, but lawmakers hiked the total to $20 million after submitting a written budget resolution that requested a $5 million add-on as a final spending bill was drafted in late June.

That add-on was one of hundreds backed by majority Democratic lawmakers in the final days of a budget approval process that began in late February, helping increase the size of the annual budget by more than $600 million.

However, left blank on the budget resolution seeking the added funding for the horse racing subsidy was any explanation for why the total should be increased from what Murphy had proposed.

The state budget funds allocations of taxpayer dollars on a year-to-year basis, which means the latest industry subsidy will expire on June 30, unless Murphy signs into law the legislation seeking to extend the subsidies through the 2029 fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2029.

The extension bill would use the same distribution method called for in prior law, according to the OLS analysis. It would also carry on the requirement that fund recipients must report annually on how the taxpayer funds have been used.

‘Competitive edge’

When the annual subsidies were first established with bipartisan support in 2019, Murphy said they would help New Jersey preserve a “competitive edge” in an industry that has been a part of the state’s sports landscape since the 1800s.

During a mid-June legislative hearing, Ashley Kerr, a research associate with the New Jersey Farm Bureau, detailed how the subsidies support the state’s broader equine industry as she urged lawmakers to make a commitment beyond the current fiscal year.

“This helps incentivize those, not only to come here to race, but also to breed, board their horses, buy New Jersey grown hay and straw, and support other ancillary businesses,” Kerr said.

And as the bill moved through both full houses by the end of the month, Assemblyman Alex Sauickie (R-Ocean) cited the economic-impact study and called the annual subsidies a “smart investment.”

“New Jersey racetracks generate millions in economic activity, employ our residents and contribute to our state’s bottom line,” he said.

This isn’t the first time lawmakers have asked Murphy to approve a long-term extension of the subsidies instead of going year to year.

Earlier this year, they sent him an extension bill during the final days of the winter lame-duck legislative session. That measure was quickly introduced and approved by both houses, all within a matter of weeks.

Facing a tight deadline for action, Murphy ultimately pocket-vetoed the measure in mid-January, keeping the fate of a long-term extension up in the air.

This time around, Murphy has had much longer to mull over a long-term extension.

Under the state Constitution, governors generally have 45 days to consider legislation after it has passed both houses. But the deadline isn’t triggered until the bill’s originating house holds a quorum, and pending bills automatically become law on noon of the day of the quorum if no action is taken prior to the deadline. This year, lawmakers have followed tradition by largely taking the summer off. The next scheduled quorum in the Assembly, the house where the extension bill was first introduced, is Sept. 12, according to the current legislative calendar.