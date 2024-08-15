Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the process for when a case involving a police shooting is presented to a grand jury.

Fort Lee Korean community leaders say their community now fears calling 911 for help after local police shot and killed a woman experiencing a mental health crisis.

They fear that family members will be shot and killed, just as police killed Victoria Lee, a 25-year-old Korean American after her family called emergency services on July 28.

Several Asian American organizations gathered at a Tuesday news conference to demand justice for Lee. Her family released a statement about what they say happened that night, alleging that Fort Lee police did not try to de-escalate their daughter’s crisis and instead shot her. The details of that night have left the Fort Lee Korean American community devastated, they said, and they are outraged over how police respond to mental health emergencies.

“I think people right now are scared to call 911, and then instead, they can shoot without any protocols [like talking to the family],” said Adrian Lee, president of the Korean American Association of New Jersey.

The impact of Lee’s killing is particularly troubling, said AAPI New Jersey co-executive director Amber Reed, because Asian Americans “have the lowest mental health help-seeking rates of any racial demographic.”

“This is a family that was seeking professional help during a mental health crisis. What impact will the outcome of their seeking help here, the tragic outcome, have for our community?” Reed asked.

More on the community’s outrage

Lee’s killing comes just weeks after police in Illinois killed Sonya Massey, who was also going through a mental health emergency. And Lee’s killing is just one of several similar killings in New Jersey by police who responded to a crisis that are still being investigated. Notably, Najee Seabrooks in Paterson and Andrew Washington in Jersey City, were shot and killed by police in March and August 2023, respectively, after their families called 911 for help during their mental health crises.

‘Due to recent news of police shootings, [the mother] instructed [the brother] to call 911 again to provide additional information and prevent any potential misunderstanding or unnecessary escalation with the police,’ the family of Victoria Lee wrote in a statement.

The attorney general’s investigations of Seabrooks and Washington’s deaths are ongoing. At the end of the investigations, the attorney general’s team will present the matter to a grand jury which has the ability to issue indictments.

The killings of Seabrooks and Washington spurred statewide discussion of whether police are equipped to handle mental health emergencies. Prior to their deaths, state Attorney General Matt Plakin required all law enforcement to take mental health de-escalation training. Platkin has since expanded the program, called Arrive Together, which pairs mental health professionals and police on certain emergency calls. Fort Lee is not a part of this program.

Lee family issues statement

Lee’s family did not speak Tuesday and instead released a statement of events because, their lawyer Henry Sunjik Cho said, the family is in mourning.

Credit: (Courtesy of the Lee family)

“It all happened all of a sudden without warning, and they are still in pain and sorrow,” he said.

In their statement, the Lee family said they went to great lengths to prevent a tragedy. In the early morning hours of July 28, Lee’s mother recognized that her daughter was experiencing distress. Lee’s brother called 911 requesting an ambulance to take her to Valley Hospital.

A 911 operator told Lee’s brother that police “would accompany the ambulance, as per standard procedure for mental health calls,” the family statement said. The news made Lee “agitated,” said the family. Lee subsequently picked up a pocket knife and reportedly “refused to go to the hospital.” The family stressed in their statement that Lee was not holding the pocketknife as a weapon and was not violent at the time.

That’s when Lee’s brother made a second call to 911, to let the responder know she was holding the pocketknife, to emphasize “its small size” and to ask police not to enter the apartment.

Wanting to avoid ‘unnecessary escalation by police’

“Due to recent news of police shootings, [the mother] instructed [the brother] to call 911 again to provide additional information and prevent any potential misunderstanding or unnecessary escalation with the police,” the family wrote.

Credit: (Courtesy of MPlus Creative Production & Media Corp.)

Lee’s brother should stay outside the apartment as police arrived, his mother advised. When an officer did come, he asked the brother for a key. When the brother said he didn’t have a key, the officer allegedly began to “forcefully kick the door.”

As this occurred, the mother said that Lee dropped the knife. As police kicked the door open, the mother held onto the door handle and asked for them not to come in.

The Lee family is asking why no medically trained professionals were on the scene, as it requested, and why police did not ‘consult with the family at all about the safest course of action.’

That is when Lee picked up and held a five-gallon plastic water bottle “non-threateningly,” said the family, as her mother stood next to her. Within seconds, the door “burst open” and “almost immediately, a gunshot was fired” by the officer, the family said. The state has identified the officer as Tony Pickens Jr.

Lee fell to the ground and an officer began preforming chest compressions. Her mother asked why police would shoot someone holding a water bottle, and also asked where the ambulance was. That’s when police took Lee away, without a stretcher, and transported her to the hospital where she later died, the family said in its statement.

Police under scrutiny

The family is asking why no medically trained professionals were on the scene, as it requested, and why police did not “consult with the family at all about the safest course of action.”

“As a result, the responding police officers misunderstood the situation and escalated what had been a calm and nonthreatening situation into a dangerous one,” the family said in its statement.

The attorney general’s office has released minimal details about what happened that night. More details are typically shared after body camera footage is released, which the family’s lawyer said could happen as early as Friday.

Cases such as Lee’s can take years to reach a grand jury, who decides whether to indict a police officer for their conduct.

Several local leaders at Tuesday’s news conference demanded that protocols for police responses to mental health emergencies change, and questioned why more was not done for Lee the night of her killing. When asked how the Korean community has responded to Lee’s death, those leaders said “it doesn’t matter” whether body camera footage shows she was holding a water bottle or a pocketknife.

“I think the protocol is wrong. It’s missing essential steps, and this shouldn’t happen in the future, so people [need answers] right now of how the system is going to change properly,” said Adrian Lee of the Korean American Association of New Jersey.

Michael Nam of the Korean Community Center echoed Lee’s statement and said “it’s not too late” for protocols to change.

“Hopefully this is the last time it happens,” said Nam.