Credit: (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew is one of 11 members of Congress, all Republicans, sponsoring a bill that would allow current or former presidents or vice presidents to move state lawsuits and criminal prosecutions to federal court, a not-so-subtle attempt to shield Donald Trump from further legal jeopardy.

It’s one of several measures Van Drew (R-2nd) has sponsored that would benefit Trump in both his legal prosecutions and with the fallout from his congressional impeachments.

A New York jury on May 30 convicted Trump on 34 state felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a payment he made to an adult film star from the public during the 2016 presidential election.

A spokesperson for Van Drew, who joined Trump at a rally in Wildwood last month, did not respond to questions about the congressman’s support for the bill.

Trump, who chose not to testify in his New York trial, has said he would appeal his conviction. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 11, four days before he’s due to accept the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in Milwaukee.

It’s unclear if the bill, if enacted, would have any impact on that case, given that a verdict has already been reached.

Significant overhaul

Congressional allies of Trump on April 10, 2023, introduced the bill (H.R. 2553) that would allow him, as a former president, to move civil or criminal prosecutions from state to federal court, a significant overhaul of legal procedure, legal experts say.

They introduced the bill six days after Alvin Bragg, the district attorney in New York whose office prosecuted Trump, indicted the former president in the hush-money case.

The legislation cleared the House Judiciary Committee but has not been called up for a vote in the full chamber, though Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, is a sponsor. Other sponsors include nationally known Trump backers, Lauren Boebert and Byron Donalds, GOP House members from Colorado and Florida, respectively.

Three-prong test

Under current law, the option for moving to a federal court is available in cases in which the defendant is a federal officer acting in their official duties.

“There has to be a federal ingredient somewhere in the case,” Edward Hartnett, a federal courts and civil procedure professor at Seton Hall Law School, said in an interview with NJ Spotlight News, describing the typical grounds for moving to federal court.

Moving a civil or criminal case from state to federal court requires a ruling from a federal judge, who grants such requests in limited cases.

Under a federal statute, defendants who want to move venues must satisfy a three-part legal test, established under a 1989 Supreme Court ruling of Mesa v. California, a case about U.S. Postal Service drivers charged with violating state traffic law.

First, they must show they were a federal official during the time pertinent to the case.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) also signed a legal brief in support of a case the Texas attorney general filed before the U.S. Supreme Court, trying to overturn the 2020 election.

The other prongs of the test include showing they took actions related to their federal office and that they can raise a legal defense on federal grounds.

The legislation before the House would make it easier for Trump to move his cases out of state legal systems.

“The basic idea is it’s trying to let a former president get access to a federal court more broadly,” Hartnett said. “The sticking point is whether that can be done if the president doesn’t actually have a federal defense to raise.”

Other Trump cases

Beyond his New York case, Trump is also charged in an ongoing criminal case in Georgia, where he is accused of interfering with the 2020 election results in that state.

Federal prosecutors in Florida have indicted Trump for retaining sensitive national security records, and Justice Department investigators in Washington, D.C. have charged the former president with subverting the course of the 2020 elections by disrupting the electoral count process on Jan. 6, 2021.

Elected to Congress in 2018, when he ran as a Democrat, Van Drew voted against certifying the 2020 election results from Arizona and Pennsylvania, two key swing states President Joe Biden won.

Van Drew also signed a legal brief in support of a case the Texas attorney general filed before the U.S. Supreme Court, trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Separately, Van Drew is a sponsor of a nonbinding House resolution that states “Trump did not engage in insurrection or rebellion against the United States, or give aid or comfort to the enemies” of the U.S.

A separate symbolic resolution Van Drew sponsors would expunge Trump’s second impeachment.