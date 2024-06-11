New Jersey would join the ranks of states that conduct periodic stress testing to gauge budget resiliency under legislation that cleared a key Senate committee with bipartisan support on Monday.

Performing such stress tests is recommended as a best practice by fiscal policy experts to foresee how well a state will hold up financially under the strain of a recession, when revenues tend to plummet even as demand for government assistance increases.

Some of the ways other states have successfully used stress testing were highlighted by NJ Spotlight News in an installment of The Change Project, an ongoing multimedia series examining some of New Jersey’s thorniest social and economic challenges.

Among the examples cited in that story was North Carolina, where a stress-testing policy has helped policymakers manage the economic shocks of a major hurricane and the COVID-19 pandemic, all without major fiscal disruptions.

What’s in the legislation

Under the legislation advanced by New Jersey’s Senate Economic Growth Committee, New Jersey’s Department of the Treasury would be required to conduct a stress-test analysis of the state budget every three years.

The exercise would have to determine state government’s ability to deliver key services under various economic conditions, including a recession, according to the bill.

The state budget surplus and other reserves would also be evaluated as part of the stress testing, and the results of each analysis would be made public, including on Treasury’s website, the bill says.

‘Anything we do to shed more light on our budget process, more light on our spending and revenue situations, I think is good for all taxpayers, and good for you, as legislators.’ — Chris Emigholz, New Jersey Business & Industry Association

The measure drew strong support from a number of groups prior to Monday’s vote, including advocates for the business community.

Meanwhile, legislative sponsors cited lessons learned by New Jersey policymakers during the worst years of the COVID-19 pandemic, when near-term revenue losses suffered in the wake of job losses triggered by public-health measures upended the state budget. That fiscal upheaval also prompted Gov. Phil Murphy and lawmakers to rely heavily on borrowing as the budget surplus ran dry.

“A critical lesson we must learn after facing this pandemic is to implement cautionary measures for unprecedented and unpredictable circumstances,” said Sen. Shirley Turner (D-Mercer).

Other states do it

More than a dozen states have published at least one budget stress test since 2018, helping inform fundamental fiscal decisions, such as how much to save and how much to spend, according to a report published last year by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

While states like North Carolina were highlighted in the Pew report for adopting this and other best practices, left out of Pew’s detailed look at state budgeting policies was any mention of New Jersey.

Moreover, as NJ Spotlight News reported earlier this year as part of The Change Project, New Jersey’s annual budget-making process is informed largely by formal revenue projections that look no further than the upcoming, 12-month fiscal year, instead of taking the wider view of revenues and expenditures endorsed by Pew’s experts as a more proactive approach.

Shedding more light

Chris Emigholz, vice president of government affairs for the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, told lawmakers on Monday that adopting the stress-testing measure would help them make more informed decisions about the state budget.

“Anything we do to shed more light on our budget process, more light on our spending and revenue situations, I think is good for all taxpayers, and good for you, as legislators,” Emigholz said.

“We appreciate this bill. It’s a pro-taxpayer bill,” he said.

Also testifying in support of the stress-testing bill was Peter Chen of the left-leaning New Jersey Policy Perspective think tank. But Chen said his group would prefer to see such analyses conducted on an annual basis, instead of once every three years.

“Having foresight, having the ability to see what kind of economic storms a budget can weather, is going to be critical for ensuring we have enough surplus, and ensuring we can raise enough revenue to support the critical investments that we know support opportunity across the state,” Chen said.