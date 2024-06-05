Credit: (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Encouraged by increased public support and a growing body of research pointing to the potential benefits of psychedelic drugs, lawmakers plan to vote Thursday on a bill that would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic purposes.

The bill, if signed into law, would also decriminalize the production, dispensing and use of psilocybin by people who are over 21 years old and expunge past and pending offenses involving the drug.

The legislation, originally introduced by Senate President Nick Scutari (D-Union) in June 2022, now has bipartisan support, and was put on hold after attempts to have a discussion-only hearing in the Assembly Health Committee during the last legislative session was pulled from the legislative agenda.

Thursday’s vote is a welcomed move to advocates and health care professionals across the state, including Dr. Caroline Dorsen of Rutgers University, who see the bill as another step toward addressing mental health and addiction issues throughout New Jersey.

Evidence of therapeutic value

“This bill really takes a lot of the risk, or the concerns about risk, out of all of this and leaves us with a structure that is going to help safely ensure that people who need this medicine or could benefit from this medicine are able to get it,” said Dorsen, a registered nurse who is an associate dean and professor at Rutgers’ schools of nursing and public health.

But while Dorsen is excited about the bill, she also cautioned that there needs to be “lots and lots” of more research into the drug.

“Bills like this are going to facilitate more research … and research with more diverse populations, but it’s possible in the future that we could learn something new that might necessitate a change to the way that we create regulatory structures now,” she said.

The push by elected officials in the state to legalize the drug for therapeutic purposes comes as advocates, health care professionals and nonprofit leaders, along with a growing body of research, have pointed to the potential effectiveness of psilocybin in the treatment of depression and alcohol-use disorder, among other mental health and addiction issues.

A report published in August 2023 in the Journal of the American Medical Association said that a single dose of psilocybin treatment was associated with a “clinically significant sustained reduction” in depressive symptoms without serious “adverse events.” These findings add to increasing evidence that psilocybin — when administered with psychological support — may “hold promise” as an intervention for major depressive disorder, according to the report.

A little more than half of New Jerseyans support legalizing such treatment under a doctor’s supervision, while 20% are opposed to it and 24% are unsure, according to a recent report from researchers at Stockton University.

How psilocybin would be made available

Under the bill, the state Department of Health would have up to 18 months after the act is signed into law to regulate the manufacturing, testing, transportation, delivery, sale and purchase of psilocybin products in the state while also issuing and renewing licenses for manufacturers, service center operators, testing laboratories and service facilitators, among other requirements.

A psilocybin service center is a place where a client would consume and experience the effects of the drug during “administration sessions” while under the supervision of a person licensed to administer the drug. These people are known as “psilocybin service facilitators,” according to the bill.

‘We really need to start thinking in a different way to save lives and this is just one approach of many that we need to start looking into.’ — Michael Boll, New Jersey Veterans Network

The services would include a “preparation session” that involves an initial screening to verify a client’s age and substance use issues and to determine whether the drug would be beneficial for them. Next, an “administration session” would occur in which psilocybin is given to the client by a service facilitator, who remains with the client and guides them throughout the session.

Finally, an “integration session” could take place after the client takes the drug. This is an optional meeting during which a service facilitator would work with the client to “process the results” of the administration session.

Oregon was the first

Oregon, which was the first state in the country to implement and regulate legal psilocybin services, has a similar process in place.

There, officials in the Oregon Health Authority license and regulate the manufacturing, transportation, delivery, sale and purchase of psilocybin products after a ballot measure was passed in November 2020 and has since been codified into law. The Oregon Psilocybin Services Section, housed within the Oregon Health Authority, began accepting applications for licensure on Jan. 2, 2023, and psilocybin service centers began to open to clients in the summer of 2023.

As of June 3, the state has issued 331 facilitator licenses, 27 service center licenses and 11 manufacturer licenses, according to Angela Allbee, the section manager for Oregon Psilocybin Services.

Who’s supportive?

At the federal level, U.S. Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rand Paul (R-KY) introduced a bill aimed at moving MDMA (Ecstasy) and psilocybin from Schedule I drugs — substances considered to have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse — to Schedule II. The bill is still pending in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. On Tuesday, an independent advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration rejected the use of MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder, according to The New York Times.

In New Jersey, there is support for the bill pending before the state Legislature among veterans, including Michael Boll of the New Jersey Veterans Network.

“I feel that this is an epidemic,” Boll said of suicide among veterans. “People need to start thinking outside the box and this is one way to engage our veterans in a positive way,” said Boll, the president of the nonprofit organization.

Veterans account for about 13.9% of suicides among adults in the United States and have an age-adjusted suicide rate that is 57.3% greater than that in the nonveteran U.S. adult population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We really need to start thinking in a different way to save lives and this is just one approach of many that we need to start looking into,” Boll said.

An identical bill in the Assembly (A-3852) has not been voted on yet.