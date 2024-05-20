Following several reviews in recent years that underlined systemic problems in nursing homes in New Jersey comes a report this month by the state’s Task Force on Long-Term Care Quality and Safety. It has several recommendations to improve conditions and oversight of the 230-plus licensed nursing homes in the state, including more frequent inspections, tougher penalties for repeated violations, more support for nursing homes in crisis and stronger incentive payments for quality upgrades.

The task force was established in 2020 following a consultant’s report on the homes’ ability to safely care for patients — and the state’s capacity to monitor them. The report notes that nursing homes in New Jersey “are often large, hospital-like spaces, but today’s consumer prefers smaller, homelike settings that offer greater levels of person-centered care.”