Credit: (National Cancer Institute via Unsplash)

Last year New Jersey officials arranged for as much as $20 million in extra public funding through a rate increase and a potential grant to keep a Delaware-based children’s hospital system from leaving the state’s Medicaid network.

Despite these financial incentives, Nemours Children’s Health opted out of the state-run health insurance system for people with limited income starting in August, a decision that impacted at least 10,000 New Jersey families with children who have complex medical needs.

“We were really disappointed by the outcome,” state Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman told members of the Senate Budget Committee on May 7 as part of the Legislature’s annual review of state spending.

Adelman thanked lawmakers for working with the department last year to identify an additional $20 million for Nemours, but said, “it was not enough to attract them to stay in-network. That was disappointing for all of us.”

New Jersey’s low Medicaid payment levels also negatively impact network adequacy, experts note.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is less generous toward Nemours this year, according to the nearly $56 billion annual state spending proposal he submitted to lawmakers. Human Services could receive $28.6 billion for its programs in that proposal. The Legislature can make changes but must adopt a final budget by July, when the state’s fiscal year 2025 begins.

This year, the state Health Department will not offer Nemours the same $10 million grant it made available through the current budget, funding the hospital system did not receive. Human Services wants to reverse the rate increase Nemours is currently receiving, a boost officials said added $1.3 million to the state’s spending at Nemours over the past 10 months.

Many young patients continue to receive treatment at Nemours under special contracts tailored to their individual needs, Adelman said, arrangements that add to the state’s cost. Others have shifted their care to children’s hospitals in New Jersey, or now see specialists in Philadelphia or New York City, she said.

Scrambling to keep kids in treatment

But the process prompted a scramble for countless families who were forced to reorganize complicated treatment plans — some involving a dozen doctors or more — for medically fragile children, many with disabilities.

“We did still work closely with the providers and physicians (in the Nemours system) over those months to make sure that children continued to receive care. That was our most important priority,” Adelman said.

DHS Assistant Commissioner Jennifer Jacobs, whose division oversees Medicaid, said the program had spent about $11.3 million for Nemours to treat children over the past 10 months. It could have cost more. The current budget provided up to $4.5 million to cover the higher rate approved for Nemours — 150% of what in-state hospitals receive — dollars that attract an equal federal match. Instead, the change added just $1.3 million to the state’s bill, officials said.

In all, Medicaid — which includes the New Jersey Family Care program — costs more than $22 billion in state and federal funding. It covers some 2.1 million state residents, including half of the children in New Jersey, officials said.

“It’s very important to us that our members get the care they need, whether in-network or not,” Jacobs said. Hospitals that are in-network with Medicaid must negotiate contracts with the managed-care companies, which cover almost all patients in the program, resulting in more competitive rates. Hospitals that are not in the network have more leverage over what they can charge.

No fan of Nemours

Still, Nemours’ actions continued to rankle at least one budget committee member. Sen. Michael Testa (R-Cumberland) — who was part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers who coordinated the additional funding for Nemours last year — asked Adelman’s team about the impact of the hospital’s departure from Medicaid’s network. He also asked what the department was doing to make sure there are enough health care providers available to serve patients, particularly in his rural South Jersey district.

Ensuring there are enough doctors and nurses to care for Medicaid patients, especially in rural areas, remains a challenge, state officials said.

Nemours “actually backed out of a contract they had signed,” Testa said at the hearing. Adelman confirmed this was true and noted the hospital also reneged on verbal commitments it had made to the department.

It was not clear last week how many Medicaid members continue to receive care through these out-of-network agreements at Nemours, a well-respected children’s care network with a flagship facility in Wilmington, Delaware, and hospitals and outpatient care sites in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida. The hospital system said last week that it was too early in New Jersey’s budget cycle to comment on the situation.

In interviews with NJ Spotlight News last summer, Nemours officials called it a “difficult decision” to leave New Jersey’s Medicaid network but insisted it had no better options to preserve its finances. New Jersey Medicaid pays hospitals at some of the lowest rates nationwide, Nemours underscored, and officials said this resulted in “tens of millions” of dollars in losses for the hospital network.

The Delaware-based system expanded its New Jersey footprint following a 2021 law designed to strengthen the Medicaid provider network by limiting how far or long people must travel to get care. Some managed-care companies worked with Nemours to promote their services and helped them build a presence in South Jersey.

Surprised and disappointed

Nemours decision to leave the system last year caught state officials and the managed-care companies off guard. Amerigroup, which offers Elevance Health insurance plans, said in August 2023 it was “surprised and disappointed” by the hospital system’s decision to end a contract signed months earlier — with higher payment rates than in the past — more than two years before it was set to expire.

Ward Sanders, president and CEO of the New Jersey Association of Health Plans, which represents insurance providers, said last year “it is regrettable that even after successful lobbying to obtain an additional $20 million in funds for itself” that Nemours chose to leave the Medicaid system and refuses to serve patients at in-network costs “unless they get more.”

Multiple families spoke highly of treatment and support they received at Nemours and praised the system’s staff for how they helped coordinate care among up to a dozen specialists. But several expressed frustration about how the system, founded with a philanthropic mission to care for special-needs children, was using patients as what they called pawns in a battle to increase revenue. One mother launched a Change.org petition that drew 2,500 signatures from people urging Nemours to continue serving these patients in-network.

Ensuring there are enough doctors and nurses to care for Medicaid patients, especially in rural areas, remains a challenge, state officials said. Adelman said her department will hire a consultant to better monitor network adequacy requirements and compliance among the health insurance companies that must negotiate contracts with these providers. The work will be funded by violators’ fees, she said.

New Jersey’s low Medicaid payment levels also negatively impact network adequacy, experts note. While Human Services has increased the rates for some professional services, like maternal health care, the state pays lower rates than most for primary care, considered an essential foundation of good health. The department is now conducting a rate study, but advocates like the nonprofit New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute have urged the state to do more to support family doctors, nurse practitioners and other primary care providers.