Public school districts now seeing cuts in state aid may soon be able to raise more tax money and get more time to finalize their budgets. Some districts might also see part of that state aid restored.

Lawmakers cleared bills Monday to make that happen, sending them to Gov. Phil Murphy for approval.

The bills are intended to help public school districts facing reductions in state aid under the school funding formula. Superintendents from districts losing funding say they are struggling to balance their budgets and need help from the state. Districts must notify nontenured staff if they will keep their jobs for the upcoming school year by May 15 and budgets need to be certified by May 20.

One bill (A-4161), which passed both houses on Monday, would appropriate $44.7 million to restore 45% of state aid to school districts facing cuts under the school funding formula for the 2024-2025 school year. The bill would also allow districts that saw a reduction in state aid from the 2020-2021 school year to the upcoming year adopt a budget that increases property taxes above the current 2% cap without first taking it to voters. The total amount to be raised in taxes could be no greater than the difference between the state aid allotment in 2020-2021 and 2024-2025 and no more than 9.9% of the current school year’s tax levy.

More time to finalize budgets

Another bill which passed both houses unanimously, A-4059, would allow districts seeing state aid cuts to submit their budgets five days after the state budget is finalized. This will give districts more time to develop a balanced budget if Murphy signs the aid restoration into law.

Murphy and lawmakers must have a balanced state budget in place before July 1.

“Our public schools are the best in the nation. We cannot let them fall into disarray by asking districts to scale back spending year after year,” said Sen. Andrew Zwicker (D-Middlesex), a sponsor of the stabilization aid bill. “This program is a stopgap that will provide relief to districts for the upcoming school year as we continue to work to find a stable long-term school funding solution.”

‘I urge this body to stop with the Band-Aid fixes. Come to the table to enact real school funding reform that does not include abusing taxpayers.’ — Assemblyman John Azzariti (R-Bergen)

The stabilization aid bill passed 24-9 in the Senate and 48-21-1 in the Assembly. The final bill would give districts far less than when the legislation was first introduced. The initial version of the bill would have appropriated $71.4 million, restoring up to two-thirds of lost funding.

Republicans in the Senate and the Assembly raised issues with the bill on Monday before each vote, lamenting that it would allow for raising property taxes without voter approval.

“I urge this body to stop with the Band-Aid fixes. Come to the table to enact real school funding reform that does not include abusing taxpayers,” Assemblyman John Azzariti (R-Bergen) said.

While Azzariti opposed the bill, other Republicans said they would reluctantly support it to help the impacted students.

“This bill should not be necessary if the funding formula would only accomplish what it theoretically is designed to accomplish in treating all of our districts fairly,” said Assemblyman Brian Rumpf (R-Ocean), who represents Lacey Township.

Show of support

The final version of the bill advanced from the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee on Thursday. Members of prominent education groups representing teachers, principals and superintendents expressed support for the bill along with students, teachers and superintendents from impacted school districts.

Haddon Township School District Superintendent Robert Fisicaro urged the committee to approve the bill and any other measures that could help districts that are losing aid.

‘The direct impact has been astronomical in our district.’ — Superintendent Colleen Murray, Lumberton

The Haddon Township School District is expected to lose about $800,000 in state aid under the formula, which is designed to reallocate funding from “overfunded” districts to “underfunded” districts. The formula calculates the amount of money a district needs to properly educate its students based on enrollment and student demographics. Then, it determines how much of the money can be raised locally from taxes based on residents’ incomes and property values. The rest of the money comes from the state.

Districts aren’t required to raise the full amount the formula says the local community is able to contribute, which has created a gap between the local school levy and the local fair share calculated by the formula in some school districts. State aid does not change if a district raises below its local fair share. In Haddon Township, the gap is more than $4 million, according to data from the Murphy administration.

The 2% cap

Currently, a law prevents school districts like Haddon Township from raising the property-tax levy by more than 2% without taking it to voters first, making it difficult to make up the gap. In Haddon Township, voters in March approved a $30 million bond referendum to make security and facilities upgrades in all seven of the district’s buildings. At the time Fisicaro said he told voters that the referendum was the only way the district could raise money above the 2% cap, which helped the referendum garner sufficient support.

Lumberton is another district facing a cut of about $1 million in addition to a local levy gap of about $2 million, according to data from the Murphy administration.

‘Please hear us and know that you’re hurting us by not providing the funding our school needs to operate.’ — Lacey Township High School student Giada D’Angelo

“Any steps you can make towards full stabilization would be so greatly appreciated. The direct impact has been astronomical in our district,” Superintendent Colleen Murray said. “We are to the point where we’ve cut everything you could possibly imagine and really unhealthy things to cut.”

The Lumberton district has decreased mental health supports as well as safety and security elements, Murray said.

Both superintendents urged the Legislature to move as quickly as possible in view of the May 15 deadline to notify teachers and with many teachers already looking for jobs in other districts after hearing of the cuts.

Students and teachers make the case

Two students and one teacher from Lacey Township also spoke in favor of restoring aid to school districts on Thursday.

“I’ve come here today on behalf of the Lacey Township High School students. Please hear us and know that you’re hurting us by not providing the funding our school needs to operate,” Lacey Township High School student Giada D’Angelo said Thursday.

Lacey Township is facing a roughly $3 million reduction in state aid and a local levy gap of close to $14 million, according to data from the Murphy administration. Enrollment has also decreased by about 7% in the years leading up to full funding of the school funding formula.

Lacey, Lumberton and Haddon have seen their local levy gaps grow from fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2025 as the state has moved toward full funding. If Murphy signs the legislation, it will give some districts in similar situations an opportunity to close those gaps or see a partial restoration of state aid.