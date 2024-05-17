People who have been diagnosed with a serious mental illness could soon have greater access to medications prescribed by their doctor under a bill that cleared a Senate committee earlier this week.

The legislation, if signed into law, would require health insurance companies and the state Medicaid and NJ Family Care programs to cover the cost of prescription drugs for serious mental illnesses, including schizophrenia and major depressive disorders, without requiring prior authorization or “step therapy” protocols. The bill defines serious mental illness to include depression in childhood and adolescence, schizophrenia and bipolar, major depressive and obsessive compulsive disorders, among other conditions.

Prior authorization, sometimes called precertification, requires a patient to wait for their health insurer’s review of medical treatments before the company decides to cover them. It’s a tool that health insurance companies say reins in costs and protects patients from unnecessary or ineffective medical treatment.

Last year, nearly 90 prior-authorization reform bills were considered in legislative sessions across 30 states, according to the American Medical Association, a national lobbying group. It’s a practice that the group says is overused, costly, inefficient and responsible for delays in patients’ care.

Requiring ‘alternative’ medications

Step therapy is a process by which public or private insurers require patients to take one or more “alternative” medications before they can access the medicine prescribed by their doctor, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit. While insurers use step therapy in an attempt to control health care costs, it has been increasingly applied with “little regard” for a patient’s medical situation or treatment history, according to the nonprofit.

‘At what point are we saying it’s OK to substitute the physician’s judgment for payment reasons and undermine their expertise and a bedside decision?’ — Sen. Raj Mukherji (D-Hudson)

In New Jersey, 248,000 adults had a serious mental illness as of February 2021, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. And in 2022, 15.4 million adults nationally reported having had a serious mental illness in the previous year, according to a report from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Step therapy policies can be problematic because an insurer is requiring the patient to try a treatment only because it’s cheaper, not for any medical reason, said Sen. Raj Mukherji, a primary sponsor of the bill. The company “forces” a patient to watch the regimen fail, Mukherji said, and then after it has been exhausted as an option, a person can switch to a doctor’s recommendation. This delays the “optimal” medication or treatment for the patient, said Mukherji (D-Hudson).

“At what point are we saying it’s OK to substitute the physician’s judgment for a payment reason and undermine their expertise and a bedside decision?” he asked.

Concerns about generic drugs

While the legislation unanimously passed the Senate Commerce Committee, some lawmakers still had concerns about the bill.

One issue that still needs to be addressed in the legislation is the effectiveness of generic drugs for people with serious mental illness, according to Sen. Joseph Cryan (D-Union), the vice chair of the committee. He said that before passing this bill, he needs to see hard data on whether or not cheaper generic drugs work. Health insurance companies often say they will only cover a person’s medication if the patient first tries a generic, less expensive version of the brand-name drug that was originally prescribed by their doctor.

“We need to know that before we go ahead and just say we’re going to eliminate step therapy completely because the cost estimates that we heard yesterday — anecdotally [and] without any formal data — were in the tens of millions of dollars,” Cryan said in a recent interview with NJ Spotlight News. “We have a responsibility to understand how much this is going to cost,” he added.

Those opposed to the bill include the New Jersey Association of Health Plans, which represents health insurance companies in the state covering over 7 million residents.

“We believe this will drive a lot of utilization of brand name drugs rather than generics, or less expensive alternatives, in a way that we think will increase the cost quite a bit,” Ward Sanders, the president of the nonprofit association, said in testimony to the Senate Commerce Committee earlier this week.

The association “strongly” recommended that the Legislature wait for further information about the cost of the legislation to the state and to employers and consumers before acting, according to written testimony from the nonprofit.

More support

Still, other advocates voiced their support of the bill during the Senate hearing, including Dr. Adam Sagot of the New Jersey Psychiatric Association.

“You heard from Mr. Sanders that this is generic versus brand. It’s not generic-versus-brand medications. This is very simple. It’s the recommended medication by the doctor or a medication that isn’t recommended by the provider,” said Sagot.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.