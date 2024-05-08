Credit: (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NJ Spotlight News and the Center for Cooperative Media at Montclair State University have launched a voting guide for the 2024 congressional primary elections on June 4.

The guide provides a look at all the federal elections to represent New Jersey and its congressional districts in this year’s primaries. NJ Spotlight News and the center created the guide to give voters an overview of the race to replace Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who is not running in the primary as he prepares for a trial on federal public corruption charges, and of all 12 congressional districts and the Democratic and Republican primaries in those districts.

Journalists working with the Center for Cooperative Media asked all seven Senate candidates and 50 congressional candidates to fill out a brief questionnaire with basic information, including occupation and personal and political background, why they are running and the most important issue to them. The questionnaire also sought candidates’ positions on four topics: women’s reproductive health, clean energy, elections and the transition of power, and foreign affairs.

The information on the candidates’ backgrounds and stances on issues can help voters make an informed decision when choosing whom to vote for in the June 4 primary. It may prove helpful this year, when Democratic candidates — and Republicans in three counties — will not be listed along the “county line” on the ballot, due to a federal judge’s ruling earlier this year. At least some voters in the past have voted for candidates based on the line placement, several studies have shown. This year, Democratic candidates in all counties and Republicans in three will be grouped by office.

Included in the guide is a map to help voters find the congressional district in which they live.

The guide can be found on NJ Spotlight News’ NJ Decides 2024 page, which includes key election dates, links to early in-person voting locations, ballot drop boxes and Election Day polling sites, as well as other useful information. It also includes a link to where people can check their voter registration status and where people can register to vote. Anyone who wants to vote in the primary must be registered by Tuesday, May 14.

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