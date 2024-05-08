Credit: (Preservation New Jersey)

Preservation New Jersey is calling on the state to do more to preserve historic sites around the Garden State.

“This announcement serves as a call to action, inspiring us all to take part in the conservation of our rich heritage and ensure that these historic sites continue to stand,” the nonprofit said in a statement.

Founded in 1978, Preservation New Jersey “promotes the economic vitality, sustainability, and heritage of New Jersey’s diverse communities through advocacy and education.”

The 10 Most Endangered Historic Places program spotlights historic resources in New Jersey that are in imminent danger of being lost. Listing these resources “acknowledges their importance to the heritage of New Jersey and draws attention to the predicaments that endanger their survival and the survival of historic resources statewide,” according to Preservation New Jersey.

These historic sites face many challenges, including neglect, redevelopment and difficulties raising adequate funding for historic preservation. Preservation New Jersey makes selections to the list based on historic significance and architectural integrity of sites, the critical nature of the threat and the likelihood that inclusion on the list will have a positive impact on preservation efforts.

The public was also able to submit nominations for this list.

Here are New Jersey’s 10 most endangered historic places:

— Graphic by Genesis Obando