The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s black bear safety campaign urges residents to secure their trash and reduce outdoor food sources — all in an effort to decrease the potential for bear encounters this spring. Reducing food sources, including pet food, bird seed or even small livestock, is essential so that bears do not associate food with people and their homes. Residents face a fine of up to $1,000 for intentionally feeding a bear.
“Bears have an extremely keen sense of smell. They are actively searching for food as they leave dens. The risk of an unwanted encounter rises if they associate you or your property with food,” DEP Fish & Wildlife Assistant Commissioner David Golden said. “People can prevent encounters with bears by removing or properly securing any potential food sources such as trash, pet food or bird seed. It is also critically important for people to never feed black bears. Feeding bears is dangerous, illegal and may result in bears becoming aggressive.”
For areas with increased bear sightings, the DEP recommends the following safety tips:
- Secure trash and eliminate obvious sources of food such as pet food bowls, easy-to-reach bird feeders, or food residue left on barbecue grills.
- Use certified bear-resistant garbage containers if possible. Otherwise, store all garbage in containers with tight-fitting lids and place them along the inside walls of your garage, or in the basement, a sturdy shed or other secure area.
- Wash garbage containers frequently with a disinfectant solution to remove odors. Put out garbage on collection day, not the night before.
- Avoid feeding birds when bears are active. If you choose to feed birds, do so during daylight hours only and bring feeders indoors at night. Suspend birdfeeders from a free-hanging wire, making sure they are at least 10 feet off the ground. Clean up spilled seeds and shells daily.
- Immediately remove all uneaten food and food bowls used by pets fed outdoors.
- Clean outdoor grills and utensils to remove food and grease residue. Store grills securely.
- Do not place meat, dairy or any sweet foods in compost piles.
- Remove fruit or nuts that fall from trees in your yard.
- Properly install electric fencing as an effective way to protect crops, beehives and livestock.