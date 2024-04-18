The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s black bear safety campaign urges residents to secure their trash and reduce outdoor food sources — all in an effort to decrease the potential for bear encounters this spring. Reducing food sources, including pet food, bird seed or even small livestock, is essential so that bears do not associate food with people and their homes. Residents face a fine of up to $1,000 for intentionally feeding a bear.

“Bears have an extremely keen sense of smell. They are actively searching for food as they leave dens. The risk of an unwanted encounter rises if they associate you or your property with food,” DEP Fish & Wildlife Assistant Commissioner David Golden said. “People can prevent encounters with bears by removing or properly securing any potential food sources such as trash, pet food or bird seed. It is also critically important for people to never feed black bears. Feeding bears is dangerous, illegal and may result in bears becoming aggressive.”

For areas with increased bear sightings, the DEP recommends the following safety tips: