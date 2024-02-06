Credit: JCP&L/FirstEnergy Corp. via Flickr

Jersey Central Power & Light residential customers will likely see their energy bills rise by more than $4 a month beginning in June.

The settlement agreement, which still needs approval from the Board of Public Utilities, awards the state’s second-largest electric utility less than half the $185 million increase in annual revenues sought by the company in a filing last March.

The rate increase is the latest one that all gas and electric utility customers have absorbed as the state tries to modernize a more-than-century-old power grid and move to a clean-energy economy.

Targeting troubled circuits

Beyond upgrading its infrastructure, the agreement includes a commitment to improve the performance of 18 large circuits that have a history of service disruptions in the utility’s franchise territory that leave customers without power.

To that end, $95 million will be spent over the next three years to fix what have consistently been cited as the worst-performing circuits, said Brian Lipman, director of the New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel.

“Reliability has certainly been a concern for JCP&L customers over the last few years,’’ Lipman said, adding the circuits involve the customers getting the worst service from the utility over that time.

The stipulated settlement was reached among JCP&L, New Jersey Rate Counsel, New Jersey Large Energy Users Coalition, various federal executive agencies and the Commercial Metals Co. It is expected to be approved by BPU commissioners at a meeting later this month.

With the Murphy administration seeking to electrify the transportation and building sectors, utilities have been under pressure from regulators to upgrade their infrastructure and be able to handle new sources of generation projected to come online in the next decade, including offshore wind and solar systems.

Indeed, the agency has come under fire for not moving fast enough to speed upgrades by utilities. At a Senate Environment and Energy Committee hearing, Sen. Bob Smith, its chairman, expressed frustration with the pace of grid modernization.

‘Toothpicks and chewing gum’

“We have a grid equivalent to toothpicks and chewing gum. That’s because that’s the way it was developed,’’ Smith said. “The BPU, following its mandate of less is more, which might have been the right mandate 50 years ago, has not required the grid to be as good as it needs to get to electricity around the state.’’

In a press release, Jim Fakult, president of JCP&L, welcomed the settlement. “This agreement allows us to keep our rates the lowest in New Jersey while moving forward with customer-focused priorities: delivery of safe, reliable and affordable electricity to the homes and businesses in our service area,’’ he said.

The settlement also increases spending to manage trees and other vegetation growing near power lines by $1.5 million a year to $32.5 million. Falling trees have been a major source of power outages for JCP&L customers.

“This was a hard-won victory for ratepayers, but there is so much more coming,’’ Lipman said. “We will see what comes next.’’

The agreement also stipulates that $17.5 million owed to customers for past overcharges will result in the rate increase being delayed until June instead of when the BPU approves the settlement. The refund relates to costs inappropriately billed to JCP&L customers stemming from a bribery scandal in Ohio involving a utility owned by FirstEnergy Corp., the owner of both utilities.

JCP&L’s proposed $935 million EnergizeNJ infrastructure filing, submitted last November, will be amended later this month to include parts of the base-rate case affecting that case, according to the utility.