Credit: (NJ Spotlight News)

People who have committed nonviolent offenses and have a diagnosis of a mental disorder would be eligible to enter a statewide mental health diversion program under a bill that cleared the Senate earlier this week.

Lawmakers voted Monday to change the bill to prohibit people convicted of “Megan’s Law triggering crimes,” including aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of children, from being eligible to participate in the statewide mental health diversion program. The adoption of the new language came in response to a conditional veto of the bill in late November by Gov. Phil Murphy at the request of Sen. Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex), a primary sponsor of the bill. The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 22 to 12, with six lawmakers not voting.

The push by state legislators to assist people with diagnosed mental health disorders comes as 23% of people in New Jersey Department of Corrections custody have a diagnosed mental health condition as determined by a qualified mental health professional, according to Amy Z. Quinn, the director of public information at the department. This number includes people diagnosed while in the custody of the DOC and those who were diagnosed prior to incarceration.

“People with diagnosable psychological and mental health issues are going to be referred to this court. It’s a very collaborative effort. It’s a collaborative effort on the defense attorneys and the public defender, the prosecutors and the judges to work together, and mental health professionals to allow people to be diverted from the criminal path,” said Timothy McGoughran, president of the New Jersey State Bar Association.

“Which I can tell you, from 23 years of being on the bench and a prosecutor, it just turns into a revolving door for these folks,” said McGoughran, who served as the municipal prosecutor in Monmouth County’s Ocean Township from 2000 to 2012 and municipal court judge from 2012 until 2023.

Nonviolent offenses

The diversion program would be available to people who have committed nonviolent offenses and who have been diagnosed with a mental disorder or allegedly committed a “presumptively ineligible offense” but are approved to participate by a prosecutor, according to the bill. The program aims to divert eligible people away from the criminal justice system and into case management and mental health services. A “presumptively ineligible offense” means a second-degree crime, or a third- or fourth-degree crime that involves violence or the threat of violence, among other offenses, according to the bill.

“The intent of the bill just tries to get to the core of the problem. Someone has a mental health issue and they’re caught up in the criminal justice system, based on what crime obviously, and they qualify for this program. We should be getting at the core of the actual issue to remedy it so that recidivism doesn’t occur,” said Sen. Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex), a primary sponsor of the bill.

Once it becomes law, the program must be established initially in no less than three judicial court districts, or vicinages, with at least one program operating in each of the northern, central and southern regions of the state. The northern region includes Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties, while the central region includes Middlesex, Monmouth, Mercer and Union counties. The southern region includes Atlantic, Burlington and Camden counties along with Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties, according to the bill.

Before Murphy conditionally vetoed it, the bill passed both the Senate and the Assembly in late June. The latest state budget allocates $5 million for the program.

Concerns raised

While there has been support for the bill to become law, some lawmakers raised concerns about the legislation while voting to include new language in the bill during a Senate session earlier this week.

“Clearly a diversionary program is important, especially with the incredible mental health crisis we have in our country,” said Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Morris). “But to eliminate the courts’ involvement here I think is a mistake. And here’s why: We’ve seen recent federal cases where a judge has said, ‘I will not accept this plea.’ Historically, courts are part of the process — meaning that if there is an offer and an acceptance that the court feels is not in the interest of justice, the court can stop that plea bargain,” he said.

Bramnick argued that the legislation leaves the decision to admit someone to the program solely to the discretion of the prosecutor. “To me, there’s no reason why the court should not play a role. That’s why I would abstain on the bill,” he said.

And some criminal justice experts say that while the bill is well-intentioned, the legislation “fails dangerously short” in some key areas.

“For instance, it requires that law enforcement make the determination of whether or not a person is mentally ill. I don’t know if law enforcement is qualified to do that. And so that produces this kind of unchecked discretion,” said Jason Williams, an associate professor of justice studies at Montclair State University.

Mental health diversion programs already exist throughout the state in different variations, including in Ocean and Essex counties.

Under this bill, the state attorney general, along with the Administrative Office of the Courts, must choose the court districts that will participate in the diversion program. Additionally, the program leader in a selected district must be a Superior Court judge who will preside over all appearances of participants in the program, regularly held mental health diversion team meetings and all related court proceedings, according to the bill.

There is an identical bill in the Assembly, A-1700.