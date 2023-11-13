The state Department of Health is investigating a spike in cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Middlesex and Union counties. As of Nov. 6, the department had been notified that 21 people from Middlesex County and 20 from Union County tested positive for Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, between Aug. 3 and Oct. 24. These counties receive six to eight confirmed reports of Legionnaires’ disease from August to October each year on average, according to the Health Department, which annually receives 250 to 375 reports of Legionnaires’ disease statewide.

Local health departments are working with DOH to investigate the Middlesex and Union cases and potential sources of infection. No deaths have been reported.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia, whose symptoms — which can take up to two weeks to develop — are similar to those of other respiratory illnesses including COVID-19 and flu. “Symptoms can include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle aches, and headache. If Legionnaires’ disease is suspected, only tests ordered by a doctor can confirm the diagnosis. Although Legionnaires’ disease is a serious illness, it is treatable with antibiotics,” DOH says.

The disease is not transmissible from person to person. People can contract it by breathing in aerosolized water containing Legionella bacteria. Sources can include cooling towers, hot tubs, cooling water misters, decorative fountains, and plumbing systems.

Home air-conditioning units are not a source of the disease. DOH notes, “Home air conditioning units (either central or in-window) do not use water to cool and are not a risk for Legionella growth. In rare instances, individuals may also become sick when water containing Legionella is aspirated into the lungs while drinking (“goes down the wrong pipe”), particularly among those with swallowing difficulties.”

“Early diagnosis is key to effectively treating Legionnaires’ disease,” acting Health Commissioner Dr. Kaitlan Baston said. “Although the risk of contracting Legionnaires’ disease if you live in or have recently visited Middlesex or Union counties remains low, individuals who develop pneumonia-like respiratory symptoms should visit their health care provider immediately to be evaluated.”

For more information, visit the Health Department’s website.