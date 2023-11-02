New Jersey will have to wait a bit longer to see offshore wind turbines generating electricity along the coast.

That’s the consensus after Ørsted’s abrupt announcement this week that it was walking away from its two offshore wind projects, raising questions about the viability of the emerging industry and whether it should be the linchpin of New Jersey’s strategy to curb climate pollution.

The announcement late Tuesday by the Danish company also raises questions whether other offshore wind projects will run into similar economic difficulties. That’s become a problem for other developers up and down the Atlantic coast who have sought to renegotiate contracts amid supply-chain constraints, rising borrowing costs and permit delays.

The Murphy administration has vowed to press forward with other offshore wind projects despite calls for a pause by opponents, including Republican lawmakers who want an accounting of money spent on the project by Ørsted.

“Trenton Democrats wanted wind farms along the Jersey Shore so badly they didn’t care how much it cost New Jerseyans in higher electric bills,’’ said Senate Republican Leader Anthony Bucco. “We must realize that the fight over expensive wind farms and for an affordable energy future is not over yet.’’

Ørsted had hoped to complete its Ocean Wind I project by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

And then there was one

Atlantic Shores, a partnership between New Shell Energies and EDF Renewables, is the only remaining offshore wind project, projected to be operational in 2028. Four other projects are bidding to be selected in a third solicitation by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities early next year.

In the wake of Ørsted’s announcement, environmental advocates rallied behind offshore wind as still crucial to fighting climate change.

“This is undeniably a gut punch for offshore wind,’’ said Doug O’Malley, director of Environment New Jersey. “If we don’t move forward on offshore wind, we’d end up relying on fossil fuels. Offshore wind is bigger than one company. There are other projects.’’

Others, however, questioned whether the public is willing to absorb higher bills to make the transition to cleaner energy.

‘This is undeniably a gut punch for offshore wind.’ — Doug O’Malley, Environment New Jersey

“These are expensive projects that require a large amount of investment not just offshore, but onshore as well,’’ said Paul Patterson, an energy analyst with Glenrock Associates in New York City. “This is a setback. I wonder just what the appetite will be to accept these higher costs.’’

Offshore wind is intended to provide approximately 27% of New Jersey’s electricity by 2050, according to the state’s Energy Master Plan. Solar energy is currently projected to supply about one-third, and the bulk of the rest is projected to come from nuclear power.

The Murphy administration envisions those technologies helping to decarbonize New Jersey, eventually reaching net-zero emissions in pollution from greenhouse gases. Fred DeSanti, executive director of the New Jersey Solar Coalition, agrees that is the way to decarbonize the economy, but has concerns.

Raising costs too quickly

“It comes down to political will and just how quickly we pursue it,’’ he said. “If you increase the cost too quickly, people will walk away and you won’t get it done.’’

But Kris Ohleth, executive director of the Special Initiative for Offshore Wind, a pro-industry campaign, argued New Jersey and other states relying on offshore wind may have no other choice.

“We really don’t have other choices,’’ she said. “There’s no other options for clean energy on that large of a scale. That’s why states keep going back to it.’’

Gov. Phil Murphy in the past day lashed out at Ørsted for pulling out of the two projects, both located about 15 miles off Atlantic City, calling the decision ‘’outrageous’’ and questioning the company’s credibility and competence. The governor also vowed to recover $300 million Ørsted posted as a performance bond if the project failed to be completed.

Ørsted will not benefit from a $1 billion federal tax credit awarded to the company by the Legislature and administration this past summer. The company only can take advantage of the credit if the project is built.

Clean Ocean Action, a conservation group, called for a halt in further offshore development. “It is all too much and too fast given the entire industry’s large-scale technological failures, supply-chain issues and major financial challenges, despite government bailouts,’’ the group said.