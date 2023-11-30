Op-Ed: Third party candidates, Democracy reform and the 2024 election

Jill Stein is in – again. She’s running for president, like in 2016, as the Green Party candidate.

Joe Manchin is toying with a centrist run as an independent, maybe under “No Labels.” No Labels denies it’s a political party, though it acts like one – warts and all! Organized as a 501c4 social welfare group, its backers are hidden from view under Internal Revenue Service regulations. Who are the donors to the $70 million fund that No Labels claims to be raising for its 2024 campaign? Few are identified, making it the current example of a “dark money” political party in America.

But wait! There’s more on the independent candidate track. First, there’s Cornell West. And, of course, Robert Francis Kennedy, Jr.

Do we have reasons to cheer? Apparently not in our sclerotic electoral system for president where, as we’ve seen repeatedly in election cycles, five or six swing states and a thin margin of voters decide the outcome.

What about democracy reform? One group at least is not adding to the chaos. The Forward Party, a still-new electoral startup, will sit out the 2024 Presidential run. Instead, it will focus on organizing independent swing voters who support reforms like open primaries and ranked-choice voting.

We at Represent.Us, both at the national level and in New Jersey, are on board with these plans. In New Jersey, we will increase efforts to educate voters, family and friends about ranked-choice voting. We will emphasize contact with state legislators to vote for the grassroots RCV bill, the “Municipal and School Board Voting Options Act” (S3369/A5039).

Is that enough? New Jerseyans, along with the rest of the nation, will have to face up to what may be the greatest challenge for 2024 – preventing the collapse of democracy in America.

In 2020, Represent.Us recognized that political contests are no longer about progressives versus conservatives. They are now about democracy versus authoritarianism. In August 2020, we published an open letter in The New York Times to former President Donald Trump, headlined “Resign.”

“Dear President Trump,” the letter began, “If you are afraid of a free and fair election and cannot commit to a peaceful transfer of power, the Constitution offers another way out: Resign. This is not partisanship, it’s patriotism….We are conservatives and progressives who believe it is the fundamental right of every U.S. citizen to vote. Like every American, we despise corruption and self-dealing.”

Since then (pre- and post-January 6th ), we’ve learned the hard reality: Trump is a fascist. He spews the Big Lie daily and has declared his intention to trash the U.S. Constitution. If elected in 2024, Trump would create a military dictatorship built on revenge and destroying democracy. He is very dangerous and should be taken at his word.

We understand this is not an easy position to take or advocate. But at Represent.Us, we believe in a vital principle of ‘country over party.’

Is that enough to guarantee his defeat? Sadly, no. The trends described above threaten to siphon off and weaken the coalition that President Joe Biden created during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. Third parties offer one exit ramp for this disengagement. Young voters and people of color, among others, are unhappy about the economy and want prices to return to pre-pandemic levels. The best efforts of the Biden administration to fix this, so far, have not gained much traction with these voting groups. What his administration or, more precisely, President Biden cannot fix is his age. At 81 years old, Biden is believed by many to be too old for another term.

We can argue all day long about the value of age and wisdom. But in politics, perception matters to voting, choosing not to vote or voting for third party candidates. Polling says that a younger candidate with real governing experience, replacing Biden at the top of the ticket, makes this age problem go away.

Over the next 12 months, we in New Jersey will continue our work with partners in the Forward Party and Voter Choice NJ for democracy reform. We recognize it’s a long-term project for which there is no quick fix. Meanwhile, we’re heading for a chaotic year in 2024 and a presidential election fraught with difficulties.

In 2020, we called on Trump to resign. In 2024, with respect for what he has done over a long career of public service, our New Jersey chapter urges President Biden to stand down. We understand this is not an easy position to take or advocate. But at Represent.Us, we believe in a vital principle of ‘country over party.’