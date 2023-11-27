Credit: Amanda Brown

The Murphy administration’s ambitious clean-energy goals suffered a severe setback recently when Ørsted — the world’s largest offshore wind energy developer — canceled its suddenly controversial project, citing rising interest rates. But mounting public opposition must also share the blame or credit, depending on your POV.

Without those massive white propellers silently churning out more than 1,000 megawatts of wind energy — equal to the Hope Creek nuclear plant — can New Jersey hope to meet the Energy Master Plan goals of reaching “net zero” carbon emission by 2035, or by any date within our lifetimes?

As an aside, carbon — the earth-warming byproduct of burning fossil fuels — is not the top offender in global warming. Far from it. That dubious honor goes to methane emissions, which are up to 82 times as harmful as carbon, though it remains airborne for “only” 20 years, compared to a thousand years or more for carbon or CO2.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s goals still can be met — even without enactment of S-2978, legislation intended to enshrine the governor’s clean-energy goals into statute — and at little to no additional net cost in electric ratepayer bills.

Enormous potential

That’s because the state’s solar electric potential has barely been scratched. There is an abundance of tantalizing targets of opportunity, enough to start a solar gold rush, while cleaning the environment of some nasty toxins at the same time.

But first the Board of Public Utilities needs a “come to Jesus” moment. The five-member board — bolstered with two new faces — must stop micromanaging solar projects with a bewildering tangle of shifting deadlines and sudden, unannounced policy shifts that don’t protect ratepayers but threaten to stifle solar’s vast potential.

The BPU seems to believe that every dollar of solar investment translates into something like a dollar or more in ratepayer costs — in short, a zero-sum game, rob Peter to pay Paul. This may sound logical but it’s wrong. Among solar’s many benefits, offsetting the cost of every solar panel is a reduction in electricity purchased on the grid at peak load demand and at peak period market prices.

On those hot, humid summer days — which will increase in intensity and number as the planet dangerously warms — gas-fired “peakers” pump out maximum power along with earth-warming carbon dioxide and “fugitive methane” emissions. Reducing that demand when solar is running at or near peak use saves the planet, while also saving ratepayers tons of money.

Plus, each new solar customer — whether a high school gym or solar panels on top of carports that also shade and cool the parked vehicles below — enjoys steep reductions in their utility bills. Achieving “universal solar power” or something close to full build-out of solar throughout New Jersey may seem far-fetched, but it can happen if only the BPU will stop its micromanagement of even rooftop 100-kilowatt condo units.

Hundreds of solar developers are eager to compete for customers, provided the rules of the road are stable and not littered with surprise potholes or detours — called “tweaks” by a state agency that seems unaware of the real-world consequences of unpredictably shifting policies and arbitrary regulatory demands.

Need to step back

If the BPU will step back and stand aside, solar panels can sprout atop a million rooftops, reclaimed landfills and virtually any other stable surface, including ground-mounted “solar farms.”

Even those vast, empty acres of warehouses — dropped along many a highway like sudden visitors from other worlds — can host fields of solar. Not that New Jersey should continue the warehouse building spree and the convoy of polluting trucks that warehouses are built to attract and service.

For an example of BPU missteps, literally hundreds of solar projects — some in the design phase, still others under construction — were blindsided by the board’s announcement that it would no longer accept the perfectly legit claim that global supply chain disruptions, resulting from the lifting of COVID-19 controls, prevented them from obtaining gear necessary to finish their projects on time.

The BPU had previously granted blanket extensions of six months to a year to complete projects stuck in a crowded pipeline. But no more! (Disclosure: I was attorney-of-record for some of these solar project developers and a few of them have since filed appeals in court.)

Universal implementation

However the Ørsted drama ends up — and hearings and investigations are sure to follow — New Jersey can move full speed ahead into a solar-powered future, with the goal of universal solar implementation virtually wherever a stable flat surface is found — subject to preservation of productive farmlands.

Not so long ago few homes had telephones, and many a rural hamlet lacked even indoor plumbing or electric wiring. We take for granted that every inhabited structure must have access to the internet, modern plumbing and soon even central air-conditioning and heating.

Bottom line: It’s past time for a state policy of universal solar with solar panels required on all new housing and building construction and shading every shopping center parking lot, written boldly into local zoning laws and master plans.