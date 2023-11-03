With just a few days until the election, student-led groups on New Jersey’s college campuses are ramping up efforts to make sure the youth vote turns out by Tuesday.

But at least on some campuses, it isn’t always proving an easy sell, especially this year.

Local and state elections are topping the ballot this year, and students interviewed by NJ Spotlight News across the state said that doesn’t make voting any less important. In fact, they said many of the top issues for young voters are for the most part addressed at the state and local level, including affordability and LGBTQ+ rights.

“People don’t realize how much change actually comes from the local standpoint,” said Jamie Ivan, a junior at Rowan University. “Everyone thinks: ‘Oh, it’s not presidential, it doesn’t matter.’ Presidential elections matter a lot, but so do local ones. It affects your everyday life. It directly impacts you.”

Members of campus voting organizations are focusing on these issues to get their classmates to cast a ballot and make sure their voices are heard. In a low-turnout election, as this is expected to be, their involvement could have a significant impact.

Races of interest

One race drawing attention on Rowan University’s campus is in the 3rd Legislative District, where the conservative Republican Edward Durr is up for reelection for the first time since his upset of former Senate President Steve Sweeney two years ago.

“In LD-3, for example, this district around here, three to four hundred Rowan students can change the outcome of this election,” Rowan junior Nick Williams said.

Williams and Ivan are involved with #RowanVotes, a nonpartisan group that focuses on voter registration, education and mobilization. The group has been setting up tables across campus to help students register and make plans to vote.

Students involved with #RowanVotes said enthusiasm is mixed among young voters on campus. While some are excited to vote, many of them for the first time, others are feeling disillusioned with the political system.

“They feel like their system has failed them,” Williams said. “Why are you going to continue to vote in a system that’s going to continue to perpetuate lies or false promises? It doesn’t matter who we’re voting for. People are just starting to give up on the system. The biggest thing we must do in this election is give them faith in the system again.”

Issues that matter

In 2022, people ages 18-29 named inflation and gas prices, abortion and reproductive health care, jobs that pay a living wage and climate change as their top concerns, according to the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University.

National polling has shown that young voters are more progressive on the issues of gun control, climate change, same-sex relationships and believing that food and shelter are a right. They tend to favor Democrats over Republican candidates.

‘It’s important for young voters to realize they do have a voice, and going out and voting is what allows us to make change and allows us to be represented.’ — Hannah Kwon, RU Voting project

Tiffany Walker, a senior at Rowan who works as an election outreach officer for the Gloucester County Clerk’s Office, said feelings of disillusionment with both parties have led most young people to register as independent. Among Gen Z and millennial voters, 52% were registered as independent in 2022, according to national Gallup polling.

“I think it’s smart of them to do that because it shows they really don’t know where they are right now, but they know it’s important for them to have a voice and a vote,” Walker said.

Walker cited some of the most important issues to young voters as reproductive rights, minimum wage, student debt, LGBTQ+ rights and women’s rights.

Importance of state, local races

Jared Williams, the student government executive vice president and student leader for civic engagement at The College of New Jersey, said some of the most important issues to young voters are dealt with at the state and local level, such as funding for higher education and environmental sustainability.

“All politics are local,” Williams said. “I really want to stress that to students all across our state because you’re much more impacted by the policies that pass the local level and the state level than you typically are by policies at the federal level.”

Credit: (Courtesy of Alex Enfield)

Hannah Kwon, a sophomore at Rutgers New Brunswick, said she has been creating social media posts and running voter-registration drives as an intern for the RU Voting project. Much of her work is focused on making voting more accessible, she said.

“It’s important for young voters to realize they do have a voice, and going out and voting is what allows us to make change and allows us to be represented,” Kwon said.

Victoria Richard, a junior and fellow RU Voting intern, said she has been talking to students at voter registration and mobilization tables for three hours at a time at locations across campus. Since the voter-registration deadline has passed, interns have switched their focus to helping students find their polling places and providing information about early voting and vote by mail.

Richard said most students walk away from their tables more interested and excited to vote, even if they might have been asking “What are we even voting for this year?”

Practical information

Jared Williams at TCNJ said it’s important that students have a plan heading into Election Day. TCNJ Votes! will share information about where all the campus polling places are located leading up to Nov. 7.

At Montclair State University, the effort has included working with campus shuttle services to make sure students have a ride to their polling location Tuesday, said Warren Rigby, graduate coordinator at MSU’s Office of Civic and Voter Engagement.

The campus spans Essex and Passaic counties, so knowing the correct polling place can also be a challenge. There are vote-by-mail drop boxes for both counties on campus.

Sophia Alexis, a graduate assistant at Rutgers University’s Center for Youth Political Participation, also said much of her work centers around just making voting easier for students, especially as they are often balancing school, work, extracurricular activities and relationships with family and friends.

“We’re hoping to find a way to help those students who maybe don’t see themselves within the political process,” she said, “or they’ve never had anybody tell them, ‘Your vote is important’ or ‘Your voice matters.’”

Check out the NJ Spotlight News elections page and the NJ Voters Guide.