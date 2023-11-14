Credit: (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

New Jersey is among the leading states when it comes to aggressively treating lung cancer with surgery and having high survival rates, according to a new report. But it doesn’t do as well screening for the disease and, as with many diseases, there continue to be wide racial gaps in who gets care.

The American Lung Association’s “State of Lung Cancer 2023,” released Tuesday, found that survival rates are improving for everyone — including people of color — nationwide.

But Black New Jerseyans and those from the Pacific Islands are far less likely to get treatment, including surgery, when compared with white patients, according to the national nonprofit advocacy organization.

Michael Seilback, who oversees state policy issues with the Lung Association credited greater awareness, access to care and research advances for improving outcomes in New Jersey. “However, lung cancer is still the leading cause of cancer deaths here in New Jersey and across the nation, and our recent report makes it clear that we have more work to do to increase lung cancer screening and make sure that no one is left behind in efforts to improve lung cancer survival,” he said.

More than 3,100 New Jersey residents died of lung cancer in 2020, according to the most recent information available from state health data, with the rate of 26/100,000 falling below the national average of 32/100,000 that year. But death rates vary significantly by county, ranging from just over 19/100,000 in Hudson to nearly 42/100,000 in Cumberland. The rates in Gloucester, Salem, Ocean and Warren counties were also relatively high, the data shows.

Knowledge gap

While a lower percentage of people are dying from lung cancer, studies suggest many still don’t know about the danger or how to get help. More than two-thirds of those polled had not talked to their doctors about the disease and were not aware of early-detection tests, according to a 2022 Lung Association survey. Nearly 6,000 New Jersey residents were diagnosed with lung cancer that year, the association found.

“The improvement in outcomes for lung cancer surgery in the state of New Jersey probably reflects that early detection. And we can do better,” said Dr. Richard Lazzaro, chief of thoracic surgery for the southern region and a team member at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

More than 3,100 New Jersey residents died of lung cancer in 2020, according to the most recent information available from state health data.

Lazzaro said that to catch lung cancer early, patients need to understand the risk factors — primarily smoking, secondhand smoke, environmental contaminants like radon gas and underlying lung conditions — and doctors need to refer those at risk for a CT scan. A supportive family is also important, he noted.

A persistent cough, coughing up blood, shortness of breath, chest pain and weight loss can also be signs of lung cancer, he said.

Early detection is essential

“It starts out with early detection. That comes from awareness. And then once you’re able to detect cancer, if you do surgery first, that is the best first approach,” Lazzaro said.

The Cancer Institute is seeking to reduce racial disparities in screening and treatment with mobile testing that can “bring the screening to patients, as opposed to getting patients to the screening center,” he said.

Some patients may need additional treatment, like chemotherapy or immunotherapy, Lazzaro said, and new diagnostics allow doctors to better align the cure with the genetic form of the disease. New tools also permit doctors to identify additional patients who would benefit from surgery, he said, “and a lot of them have dramatic improvement in terms of cancer.”

New Jersey was 38th for the prevalence of lung cancer screening, with less than 3% of the population assessed annually for the disease.

The Lung Association’s latest cancer report — the sixth annual edition — notes the survival rate for the disease has improved by more than 22% nationwide over the past five years. But a new patient is diagnosed every two minutes in America and some 365 people die of the disease every day. And while recent efforts have sought to expand access to lung-cancer screenings among former smokers and others with high risk, less than 5% of this group was tested last year, the report notes.

Smoking is the biggest driver of lung cancer, accounting for as many as 1 in 10 cases, the association notes. Secondhand smoke and exposure to radon and smog or other particulate matter can also cause lung cancer. Less than 11% of adult New Jerseyans smoke cigarettes, the fourth-lowest smoking rate in the nation and below the 13.5% nationwide average, according to the 2023 report.

New Jersey also ranked 4th for the rate of lung-cancer surgeries performed, although this has dipped slightly over the past year, the new report shows. The state is 8th nationwide for its survival rate, which has climbed 20% over the past five years. Roughly 3 in 10 patients now survive at least five years.

But New Jersey is at the middle of the pack when it comes to identifying new diseases and 18th for early diagnoses, which are critical to successful treatment, according to the Lung Association. And it’s 38th for the prevalence of lung cancer screening, with less than 3% of the population assessed annually for the disease.

— Graphics by Genesis Obando