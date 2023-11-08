NJ 2023 legislative election results: Districts 31-40

31st District (part of Hudson County)

32nd District (partof Hudson County)

33rd District (part of Hudson County)

34th District (part of Essex County)

35th District (parts of Bergen and Passaic counties)

36th District (parts of Bergen and Passaic counties)

37th District (part of Bergen County)

38th District (part of Bergen County)

39th District (part of Bergen County)

40th District (parts of Bergen and Passaic counties)

Where to find more election results

Find results for more races: Districts 1-10

Districts 11-20

Districts 21-30

All races are available here.

If you are unsure of a district, use the map or district profiles on our elections page.