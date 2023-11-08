NJ 2023 legislative election results: Districts 21-30

21st District (parts of Middlesex, Morris, Somerset and Union counties)

22nd District (parts of Somerset and Union counties)

23rd District (parts of Hunterdon Somerset and Warren counties)

24th District (Sussex County, parts of Morris and Warren counties)

25th District (parts of Morris and Passaic counties)

26th District (parts of Morris and Passaic counties)

27th District (parts of Essex and Passaic counties)

28th District (parts of Essex and Union counties)

29th District (parts of Essex and Hudson counties)

30th District (parts of Monmouth and Ocean counties)

Where to find more election results

Find results for more races: Districts 1-10

Districts 11-20

Districts 31-40

All races are available here.

If you are unsure of a district, use the map or district profiles on our elections page.