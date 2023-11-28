In a step seen as long overdue, the Legislature is considering pumping as much as a half-billion dollars into modernizing the state’s aging electric power grid.

When lawmakers convene for a new legislative term in January, one of the first bills a key committee plans to take up is a measure that would provide $300 million in state funds to upgrade the tens of thousands of miles of transmission and distribution lines, substations and other equipment.

Those funds could be leveraged to attract another $200 million in federal money the Biden administration has made available for spending on a top priority not only in New Jersey but across the rest of the country: ensuring the electric grid can seamlessly absorb enormous new supplies of power generated from wind, solar and other clean sources of energy.

The power grid, more than century-old in many places, is not aging gracefully. Important new projects to supply clean energy cannot connect to the grid for months, or even a year, leading to cancellations in some cases. Disputes over cost allocations lead to further delays.

“The issue is: We have a grid that does not work. It works for some things. When you go home, you can turn your lights on and it works,’’ said Sen. Bob Smith (D-Middlesex), the chairman of the Senate Environment and Energy Committee and sponsor of the bill (S-3992). “But the massive amount of renewables we need to get us close to surviving (the climate crisis), can’t be handled by the grid. Our grid is a mess.’’

Rare consensus

Fixing the power grid is one issue where there is largely a consensus among clean-energy advocates, labor, business lobbyists and utility executives. Another point of rare agreement: It will be expensive, running into tens of billions of dollars.

“This is perhaps the most important issue as we move to a clean-energy future,’’ Rich Henning, president and CEO of the New Jersey Utilities Authority said. Even before Smith’s bill comes up for a vote, utilities are seeking to spend record amounts on their infrastructure.

Jersey Central Power & Light earlier this month filed its largest infrastructure spending proposal with state regulators. The utility is seeking to invest $935 million, including to provide additional capacity to new resources projected to be connected to the grid.

‘The Inflation Reduction Act is a big opportunity. Without this bill we can’t leverage that money.’ — Doug O’Malley, Environment New Jersey

Other utilities have won recent rate increases from the Board of Public Utilities, including Atlantic City Electric, which received approval to spend $93 million this summer on its infrastructure but was less than one-third of what the utility had sought.

The lack of investment in the grid is leading to one of the biggest hurdles thwarting the transition to new, cleaner energy resources by preventing new solar and other renewable projects from connecting to the grid because it cannot handle the additional capacity.

How to fund the upgrades

Funding Smith’s bill came up for discussion only in a Senate committee hearing more than a week ago, but it is not expected to be acted upon in the lame-duck session, which ends early in the new year. It will be the first bill taken up in new legislative session, Smith said.

The bill won general support from clean-energy advocates and the New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel, although there was not much discussion on how the program will be funded.

As written, the bill proposes tapping three different funding sources for the state’s $300 million infusion into grid modernization, a total that could attract up to $200 million in federal aid available from the 2021 Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress, according to Smith.

The legislation does not specify how much would come from each fund. Choices include the state’s general fund surplus; a clean-energy fund financed by a surcharge on utility bills; and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a pot of money created by a regional fee on emissions from power plants.

“It’s not an increase,’’ Smith said, noting the $300 million would not involve a new charge while acknowledging it still is taxpayer money being used to achieve the state’s climate goals. “The issue has to be raised. Otherwise, none of this is going to work.’’

Brian Lipman, director of the New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel, called the bill a good starting point to discuss grid modernization and how to fund it. “Many of our electric utilities have not kept up with the growing needs of our system. This work is extensive and it is costly,’’ Lipman said, adding the cost will run into billions of dollars.

Even so, supporters say now is the time to undertake the effort, citing the billions of dollars available from the federal government. “The Inflation Reduction Act is a big opportunity,’’ said Doug O’Malley, director of Environment New Jersey. “Without this bill we can’t leverage that money.’’