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Every morning, Shaunette Brown turns on “Good Morning America” for her mother and makes her decaffeinated coffee and oatmeal, with a round of her morning medications crushed up in applesauce.

“Because of her condition, I want her to be as comfortable and included as possible,” said Brown, 50, who lives with her mother and 15-year-old daughter in Old Bridge. “Because the more she’s included and she’s comfortable, the less confused she can feel.”

Brown’s mother, Lee Gindler, has Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease and has been diagnosed with clinical depression and anxiety, according to Brown. Although a home health aide assists Gindler in the morning and late afternoon, the full-time responsibility of caring for her 74-year-old mother and her teenage daughter as a single parent leaves Brown feeling exhausted at times.

“Sometimes I have brain fog, where I’m a little bit confused about regular tasks,” Brown said. “And that’s when I know I’m really stressed.

In New Jersey, family caregivers provide unpaid care that is valued at $17 billion annually, according to AARP New Jersey.

“But there’s really no way to … get away from the stress,” she said. “It’s kind of like you’re just living with it and you’re trying to cope through the stress until it kind of subsides.”

Brown is not alone in feeling the emotional impact of caregiving. More than one-third of caregivers across the country reported high emotional stress and nearly one-quarter agreed that caregiving made it difficult for them to take care of their own physical health, according to a report published in July by AARP. The report said that nearly 48 million adults across the country are not paid for the care that they provide.

Economic aspects of caregiving

In New Jersey, family caregivers provide unpaid care that is valued at $17 billion annually, according to AARP New Jersey, helping their older loved ones stay at home and out of nursing homes. Nursing home care in the state costs approximately $12,000 per month, while in-home care costs approximately $5,600 per month, according to the nonprofit organization.

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In the latest state budget, lawmakers included $7 million for a caregiver “hub site” and community grants, among other funding dedicated to caregivers. The hub, which will be run out of the state Department of Human Services and is currently virtual, will serve as a central location where caregivers can go for more information, according to Crystal McDonald, the associate state director of advocacy for AARP New Jersey.

“Right now, it’s very difficult as a caregiver to even find in your county what services are available to you — is there respite, is there transportation services?” McDonald said. “By and large, when we hear from family caregivers, the top things that they’re looking for are financial relief and respite services.”

‘By and large, when we hear from family caregivers, the top things that they’re looking for are financial relief and respite services.’ — Crystal McDonald, AARP New Jersey

Respite care provides caregivers a temporary rest from caregiving, while their family member living with Alzheimer’s or another disease can continue to receive care in a safe environment. Respite care can be provided at home — by a friend, other family member, volunteer or paid service — or in a “care setting,” such as adult day care or a long-term care community.

But while these services can offer some relief, the challenge of caregiving is great and these services can only do so much.

Burnout is common

Caregivers often experience burnout, or what some mental health professionals think of as the “second step after stress.” While stress is to be expected when caring for someone else, usually people have techniques to cope with and manage it, according to Dr. Carrie Ditzel, a clinical psychologist and the director of geropsychology and neuropsychology for Baker Street Behavioral Health based out of Franklin Lakes.

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What often leads to burnout is also the emotional side of caregiving, according to Lisa Bodenheimer, an assistant professor with the department of geriatrics and gerontology at Rowan-Virtua School of Osteopathic Medicine.

“While we’re going through our day to day, our days are jampacked. We’re getting up in the morning. We’re having to go to work and take care of our kids and take care of our aging parent. It doesn’t give us the time to emotionally process the grief and loss of … slowly losing that aging parent,” Bodenheimer said.

Advocates have pushed for a bill in the state Legislature, among other legislation dedicated to caregivers, that would provide a fully refundable gross income tax credit of up to $675 for expenses paid or incurred for the care and support of a family member who is 60 years or older and is related to the caregiver.

Residents who are married and earn $100,000 a year or less and single residents who make $50,000 a year or less would be eligible for the credit.

But the bill, known as the Caregiver’s Assistance Act, has not moved in the Legislature since February.

Federal legislation

Lawmakers at the federal level recently introduced a bill that aims to make it easier for family caregivers to navigate financial and health care programs. The Alleviating Barriers for Caregivers Act would require the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Social Security Administration “to simplify and streamline policies and procedures.” This would improve customer service for family caregivers and people who are covered by or filing for Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, according to AARP.

Health Care, Budget Murphy budgets $100M to keep people at home, out of nursing homes Care2Caregivers, aim to help people who are taking care of loved ones with memory issues by providing counseling through a confidential helpline. The helpline is staffed by people who have been caregivers themselves, according to Mary Catherine Lundquist, the program coordinator at the Comprehensive Services on Aging Institute for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders at Rutgers University.

“They know what it’s like to be up with a parent in the middle of the night who thinks that it’s time to go to work, but your parent’s really been retired for 20 years,” said Lundquist. “Or they know what it’s like to have to juggle work, and then to run over to your parents every night to make sure that they’re eating and they’re taking their medication,” she said.

The institute also offers a variety of support groups for adult children who support parents or relatives with memory loss, spouses who are supporting their partner with memory impairment and people who are grieving the loss of a loved one, among other services.

Shaunette Brown, the Old Bridge daughter, has received support from Ritamae Reichardt, a peer support specialist at Care2Caregivers, who calls once a month. She also has a “support system” that includes friends and relatives, she said.

But she has been considering additional therapeutic support as “the next best thing.”

“Some days now I just have these thoughts that it’s just not an easy process or it’s just not going to get easier,” Brown said of caring for her mother. “But maybe [I’m] just a little bit self-defeating in my thought process lately. And I think that has a lot to do with stress and that things don’t change as quickly. It’s like a long haul versus a sprint.”