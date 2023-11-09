Nine out of 10 residents enrolling in coverage through Get Covered New Jersey (GetCovered.NJ.gov), the state’s official health insurance marketplace, will qualify for financial help, and many people will have access to a health plan at $10 a month or less.

Residents can now explore 2024 health plans and prices using the Shop and Compare tool. All they need is their ZIP code, birth date and income. The annual open enrollment period for 2024 coverage runs from Nov. 1, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2024. Consumers must enroll by Dec. 31 for coverage starting Jan. 1; if they enroll by Jan. 31, coverage will begin Feb. 1.

The average amount of financial help residents received for the 2023 open enrollment period was a record high $555 per person per month, or $6,660 a year.

In addition, New Jersey provides state subsidies, called New Jersey Health Plan Savings, which are available to eligible consumers with an annual household income of up to 600% of the federal poverty level ($87,480 for an individual and $180,000 for a family of four).

This year, 26 Navigators — New Jersey community organizations — will provide expanded statewide enrollment assistance, outreach and education year-round for 2024 coverage, up from 17 Navigators last year.