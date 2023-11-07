“Seven varieties of cranberries developed at Rutgers — grown in bogs from New Jersey to Wisconsin and Massachusetts to British Columbia — make up much of the tart fruit found in your cherished Thanksgiving side dishes,” according to Rutgers Today.

The varietals were developed at the Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station’s cranberry breeding program at the Philip E. Marucci Center for Blueberry and Cranberry Research and Extension in Chatsworth.

Rutgers’ cranberry program, which was begun in 1985 by Dr. Nicholi Vorsa, has led to many improved varieties, including the Crimson Queen, Demoranville, Mullica Queen, Scarlet Knight, Welker, Visana and Haines.