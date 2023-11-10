If you’re already happily ensconced in the Garden State, you’ve made a smart move. The economy is surging ahead; the Big Apple and Philly are within easy reach; there are some 900 lakes and rivers; and with more than 127 miles of Atlantic coastline, you can spread out your beach blanket without having to listen to your neighbor’s music or hear them berating the kids for going in too deep. And you’re not the only smart one in your family: the state’s public school system is consistently named among the top three in the country.

Still, there’s always room for improvement. “Travel and Leisure” just ranked the top 10 communities in New Jersey, according to local realtors. We offer their list and hope we don’t prompt any cases of “property envy:”