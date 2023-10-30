Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy reported an adjusted gross income of $684,576 in 2022, according to a tally released by his office late Thursday.

The governor and first lady, both former employees of the Goldman Sachs investment bank, also reported paying a combined $341,275 in state and federal taxes, while also making an estimated $501,217 in charitable contributions, the governor’s office said.

Meanwhile, a two-page, 1040 federal return also released by the governor’s office indicated the Murphys claimed a tax deduction for capital losses in 2022.

As governor, Phil Murphy, a second-term Democrat, earns a $175,000 annual salary. The Murphys, as a couple, earned $5.2 million in 2021, according to the governor’s office.