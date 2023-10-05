Credit: (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Public school students throughout the state are being offered workshops and assemblies this month that address bullying prevention and safe practices for social media. These are part of the state’s rollout of a new program that aims to provide more mental health services to more students statewide.

The state’s new service plan, known as the New Jersey Statewide Student Support Services (NJ4S) program, comes as children and adolescents continue to battle anxiety and depression, among other mental health issues, that have been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout 2019, approximately 36 out of every 1,000 emergency department visits among 12-to-17-year-olds in New Jersey had a diagnosis for anxiety, according to a June 2022 report from the New Jersey Hospital Association. In 2021, that rose to 49 out of every 1,000 emergency visits — approximately a 36% increase, according to the report, which provides the most recent data available from the nonprofit trade organization.

This new program comes as a result of the pandemic, said Michael Lovaglio, the director of the NJ4S Hub of Mercer County, which is run by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Trenton. “In the midst of the crisis, folks not just in the state of New Jersey but all over the nation understood that… the crisis that existed is catching fire during COVID. And we need to have several solutions when we come out of it. This is just one,” Lovaglio said.

Last October, the Murphy administration announced its plan for the regional “hub-and-spoke” model. The program is intended to provide increased mental health services for more students through 15 hubs, or treatment service centers, throughout the state.

Inside a hub

Each hub includes a director, mental health crisis prevention specialists and mental health counselors who deliver services to schools, libraries, homes, community centers, social service agencies and faith-based organizations. Outside contractors are hired to run each hub which also has a local advisory board that includes students, parents, business owners and faith leaders, according to the state.

The latest state budget dedicates more than $120 million to all mental and behavioral health care. These 15 hubs are set to see $43 million to fund their services.

Now with the school year underway, and after nearly a year readying the new model, the state program is getting up and running with nearly two-thirds of staff for the hubs already hired, according to state officials.

The point is prevention

The state’s plan aims to serve as a prevention program and is not designed to address severe mental health concerns or crisis situations, according to a recently launched website that introduces and explains the New Jersey Statewide Student Support Services network.

“The NJ4S network was designed with prevention in mind, boosting our system’s ability to connect with students, promote resiliency through evidence-based supports, and prevent the need for deeper-end clinical interventions,” Cassidy Grom, a spokesperson for the state Department of Children and Families, said in a statement. “NJ DCF has been upfront about this as the goal for the NJ4S network since its introduction — to expand the prevention capabilities of our mental health continuum.”

But while the state’s plan is specifically designed to avoid duplication of mental health services already in place and make use of the “limited pool” of mental health experts available in New Jersey, some school officials say that prevention programs feel “really redundant” to what is already taking place in schools.

“The crisis is in those higher tiers of service where we need individual help for students who have problems that our counselors aren’t able to address and students in crisis situations need immediate assistance,” said Jeffrey Moore, the superintendent of Hunterdon Central Regional High School District. “Now, I don’t know if I can point to any specific document or any specific speech, but (we) all thought, that’s what we were going to get out of this hub-and-spoke system. And not just another opportunity to give kids assemblies on wellness activities,” he said.

Caryn Hirsch, associate service area director for Children and Family Services at Catholic Charities, Diocese of Trenton and Susan Loughery, associate executive director, give a tour of the NJ4S Hub for Mercer County.

Holding line on school-based help

The state’s original plan was to end the current school-based youth services programs, which have been in place since the late 1980s, by June 30, 2023, and transition to the hub-and-spoke model. After pushback from school officials, lawmakers and advocates of the school-based youth services programs, the state announced in May that it will no longer attempt to cut school-based mental health programs.

The model for how the hubs operate is similar throughout the state, according to Dave Seegert, the director of the NJ4S Ocean County hub who spent 17 years as the school-based youth services director at Brick Township High School. The hubs provide three tiers of services. Services in the first tier are available for all students in the state, their parents and school faculty. That includes bullying prevention assemblies, workshops on managing stress and workshops about safe practices for social media. Many of these programs have already been offered to elementary, middle and high school students throughout the state.

The middle level is for students who need services for issues including substance-use prevention, suicide prevention and pregnancy prevention, according to Seegert. These services are offered to smaller groups of students. The top level involves individual services provided to students identified by school officials as needing brief clinical intervention. That would include a “psychosocial assessment” of the student to determine if a referral is needed for a psychiatrist, outpatient treatment or a longer-term care option, according to Seegert.

The services in the middle and top levels are provided to middle and high school students, their parents and school faculty in schools participating in the state’s program. An application must be submitted by a school’s designated “NJ4S representative,” in order to be considered for these services, according to the state. The “NJ4S representative” would be a staff member at a school, according to Seegert. Once the application is submitted, staff members from the assigned hub meet with the school representative regarding the application to determine if a referral to a mental health provider outside the state program is needed.

One or the other, not both

But the prevention and brief intervention services offered in the middle and top levels of the hub-and-spoke model are not available to middle and high school students who already have a school-based youth services program.

“They put the hubs on an island. They really did. There’s no way that they can really deliver quality services,” said Gary Nelson, who directed the school-based youth services program at Willingboro High School from 2016 through 2023. Nelson is now the owner of Nelson Counseling, LLC and the executive director for the Center for Family and Community Empowerment. He left the high school to build more school-based programs and bolster them through his small business. Nelson is currently working with Black Horse Pike Regional School District, Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional School District, Willingboro Township School District and Gloucester County Institute of Technology.

Some of his former colleagues are running the hubs, Nelson said, and he has “complete faith” in them that they are going to do their best. “The problem in some of the hubs isn’t even the staff. The problem is the system. The problem is that the state doesn’t know what they want to do and how they want to do it yet,” Nelson said.

But not every district is opting-in to the services offered by the hubs.

“West Windsor – Plainsboro has continued our partnership with (Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care) and we support our students with our dynamic counseling, nursing, child study team, and our professional staff,” David Aderhold, the superintendent of West Windsor — Plainsboro Regional School District, said in a statement.

“We continue to believe that the individuals best capable of supporting our students are the staff members that have relationships with our students and families. As a district we continue to believe sustained partnerships between students and staff members matter. The district will not be participating in programs offered by the hubs,” he said.