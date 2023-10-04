Black bears have been reported in all 21 New Jersey counties. In the fall, they usually look for and consume food to prepare for the colder months, eating almost anything available, including from trash. The state Department of Environmental Protection has a stern warning for property owners and outdoor enthusiasts — manage trash and reduce the bears’ potential food sources. The fine for intentionally feeding a bear is up to $1,000. The bears “are entering into a period of increased feeding activity in preparation for the winter denning season,” DEP reminds.

“Whether you live in or visit areas frequented by bears, it is very important to prevent them from associating people with possible food sources, such as trash that is not properly secured at home or poorly stored food at campsites,” said Fish & Wildlife Assistant Commissioner Dave Golden. “Bears will naturally take advantage of easy meals and become habituated to an area, causing them to seek handouts or even become aggressive and become a problem for you and others.”

The DEP has these tips to help minimize conflicts with bears:

Secure trash and eliminate obvious sources of food such as pet food bowls, easy-to-reach bird feeders, or food residue left on barbecue grills.