The New Jersey State Board of Education narrowly voted to approve its equity code, as is required every seven years.

The readoption vote passed 6-5, with board members agreeing Wednesday to several language changes, including using more gender-neutral terms, such as changing “minority, female and male” to “all” students. Many parents’ rights advocates packed into the meeting to express their discontent with the changes, urging board members to vote no on the readoption and threatening lawsuits after a majority ruled in favor.

Board meeting minutes from March 2016, when the code, N.J.A.C. 6A:7, Managing for Equality and Equity in Education, last came up for readoption, did not list any votes in opposition. The governor’s office said in a statement that the changes are largely technical and are intended to clarify and streamline language.

In the statement, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said the equity code has been protecting students based on sexual orientation and gender identity since it was adopted in 2003. If the board did not vote to approve the changes, the current code would have expired on Aug. 29.

For and against

Board members Arcelio Aponte, Elaine Bobrove, Fatimah Burnam-Watkins, Nedd Johnson, Sylvia Sylvia-Cioffi and President Kathy Goldenberg voted in favor of readoption. Board members Mary Beth Berry, Jack Fornaro, Mary Elizabeth Gazi, Joseph Ricca and Vice President Andrew Mulvihill voted against it.

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie appointed a majority of the current board members during his two terms as governor. All of the members’ terms are currently expired, with the newest appointees having joined the board in 2018.

The parental rights movement has been gaining ground in New Jersey, particularly at the school-board level. These groups assert that they want more control over what is happening in schools to protect their children.

Before voting on the proposed changes, Mulvihill made a motion to vote on asking Murphy to extend the current code for six months to allow more time for revisions. That vote failed 6-5, the same margin the board would later vote to readopt the code.

Despite the vote to approve the changes, many board members said they would have liked more time to revise the code and review the hundreds of comments they received. Prior to the vote, the state board spent eight months working with the Department of Education and members of the public to introduce and discuss the changes.

Ricca said that while he supports a majority of what’s in the code, he voted no because he would have liked more time to consider it. He said he believed that once it was passed, the board would be unlikely to revisit it for another seven years.

Aponte, who voted yes, said that while the code is not perfect, it is on the right track.

Push for more parental control

Members from parental rights groups such as Protect Your Children, or Team PYC, showed up to the board meeting to express their discontent with the adoption of more gender-neutral language in the code. More than 850 people also sent comments to the state board, many of which Team PYC founder Victoria Jakelsky said came from her group.

During the meeting, Berry said “locals want parental rights,” leading to cheers from the audience.

The parental rights movement has been gaining ground in New Jersey, particularly at the school-board level. These groups assert that they want more control over what is happening in schools to protect their children.

Protect Your Kids has more than 5,000 members across the state, with teams in every county except for Cape May, said Jakelsky, state director of New Jersey Parental Rights and founder of Team PYC. The organization’s goal is to protect religious liberty and parental rights, she said.

Republican lawmakers denounced the board vote, saying in a statement that it was driving “a wedge” between parents, students and educators.

“All kids deserve the opportunity to succeed in-and-out of the classroom but the best way to ensure this success is by bringing their parents, teachers, and local school administrators together, not by driving a wedge between them,” Sen. Anthony Bucco (R-Morris) said.