Hunterdon Central Regional High School in Flemington already offers a menu of programs and support for student mental health, including counseling, school-based youth services and a partnership with Care Plus New Jersey for students who need additional help.

Clinicians from Care Plus not only see students from the high school, but also are available for family counseling. “We also are very fortunate to have a … student academic counselor at each of the four grade levels, and those professionals also are available to meet with students if they’re in crisis, as well as grade-level counselors that the student has access to. We have a very rich supply of resources,” said Dr. Carol Webb, the director of special services at the high school.

Now, Hunterdon Central is one of 50 schools across the state that have been selected by the state Department of Education and Rutgers University for a new project that aims to boost those services even further.

Partnership with Rutgers

The state is teaming with the Rutgers University Center for Comprehensive School Mental Health to provide three years of “intensive training” to educators, counselors and school psychologists in the selected schools to apply “evidence-based practices and strategies” to strengthen mental health support services.

For Hunterdon Central, officials said, it will be about both enhancing what they have as well as creating additional opportunities for students. Prior to the pandemic, there was already an increase in mental health needs among students at the school, as there was for students throughout the state, according to Webb. But that need has only grown after the pandemic, she said, and the programs with it.

‘The schools … that have been selected to participate are at a range of starting points.’ — Dr. Ann Murphy, Rutgers Center for Comprehensive School Mental Health

Webb said the state’s and Rutgers’ program will be a “welcomed” support.

“We have a lot of great resources already. We are looking for Rutgers to come in and help us evaluate how those resources are working and how we can strengthen and make them even better,” she said.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement of the new program last week — the Enhancing School Mental Health Services Project — arrives just before the start of a new school year for students, many of whom continue to struggle with mental health concerns such as anxiety, eating disorders and depression.

Student mental health by the numbers

In 2021, 14.9% of children ages five to 17 years old had received any mental health treatment in the past 12 months, including 8.2% who had taken medication for their mental health and 11.5% who received counseling or therapy from a mental health professional, according to a June 2023 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In spring 2023, the state Department of Education, in partnership with Rutgers, invited all school districts to apply to be part of the project, according to the announcement last week. The department and Rutgers identified 50 schools in 38 district/charter schools with “strong applications.”

As part of the process, Rutgers looked at a school’s level of need based on publicly available data, as well as information from discipline referrals, absenteeism and a school’s “readiness” to implement the program, according to Dr. Ann Murphy, an associate professor and the director of Rutgers Center for Comprehensive School Mental Health.

“The schools … that have been selected to participate are at a range of starting points,” Dr. Murphy said. “Some … might already have a number of school mental health services established and others may be right at the beginning, where they really don’t have very much. Each of those schools, kind of depending on where they’re starting, will be building on what they have and expanding and adding to what exists already.”

The state Department of Education’s new program is separate from the Murphy administration’s controversial plans for the New Jersey Statewide Student Support Services (NJ4S) network model.

Administrators of the selected school districts will participate in a project orientation in August, while school-based mental health educator teams from each chosen school will begin project activities in September, according to the news release. Trainers from Rutgers will work with school teams of educators, counselors, school psychologists, social workers, administrators and other school staff. The school teams will review approaches to mental health within their school and identify areas that need to be strengthened. Additionally, the teams will seek to promote best practices for identifying students who are struggling and evaluate possible partnerships with community mental health agencies.

“This collaboration represents a significant step in fostering a more resilient and empathetic educational system in New Jersey,” Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, the acting commissioner of the Department of Education, said in a statement. “Implementing a tiered system of mental health supports equips more New Jersey schools with the tools necessary to foster a culture of care and understanding for students.”

“By partnering with Rutgers University Center for Comprehensive School Mental Health, more New Jersey educators will be supported and empowered to effectively identify and address mental health needs, ensuring that every child receives the support they deserve to thrive academically and emotionally,” Allen-McMillan said.

What about governor’s plan?

The state Department of Education’s new program is separate from the Murphy administration’s controversial plans for the New Jersey Statewide Student Support Services (NJ4S) network model, but is seen as ultimately a complement for it and other efforts to address youth mental health in New Jersey, according to a spokesperson for the governor.

With $43 million behind it in the state’s fiscal 2024 budget, the NJ4S model seeks to provide more mental health services for more students across the state, state officials have said, but critics and local educators have countered that it shouldn’t be at the expense of school-based programs. The NJ4s model is slated to be rolled out by the first day of school in September.

School officials at Hunterdon Central said the district will take all the help it can get.

“We know that none of us, on our own, can address the need alone,” Dr. Jeffrey Moore, the superintendent of Hunterdon Central Regional High School District, said in a statement. “We are thankful for the opportunity to come together to make a difference for our kids.”

The Enhancing School Mental Health Services Project “represents the next step” following the New Jersey Comprehensive School-Based Mental Health Resource Guide, which was released in 2022 and aims to help districts address the mental health needs of students, educators and school staff.

The Enhancing School Mental Health Services Project is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund, according to Murphy of Rutgers.