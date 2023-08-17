August is Breastfeeding Month in New Jersey, highlighting policy work being implemented through the Statewide Breastfeeding Strategic Plan. The plan is aimed at increasing breastfeeding and addressing inequities in birth outcomes. Launched in September 2022, the plan has 75 objectives to increase breastfeeding in New Jersey.

Some of the objectives that have been completed include expanding breastfeeding counseling and support groups remotely, increasing staffing within the Department of Health to support the plan’s implementation, and improving convenience and flexibility for families by transitioning statewide delivery of benefits for women, infants and children from paper vouchers to Electronic Benefits Transfer cards.

“As we celebrate National Breastfeeding Month, we recognize that — while breastfeeding may not always be possible or the choice for every new mother — it can provide important health and emotional benefits for both moms and babies,” said first lady Tammy Murphy.

“The health benefits of breastfeeding for both the parent and the infant are well recognized and a key step in addressing New Jersey’s inequities in outcomes. Part of this year’s $3.5 million grant funding under the Healthy Women, Healthy Families initiative will go toward breastfeeding education and support for nontraditional groups including, fathers, grandparents, partners, siblings, and pregnant teens,” said acting Health Commissioner Dr. Kaitlan Baston.