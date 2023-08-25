Credit: (Hannah Gross; NJ Spotlight News)

Howell Township Public Schools held off making changes to the district’s policy on transgender students while other Monmouth County districts are seeing their amended policies now challenged in court by the state.

More than 100 people showed up to Howell’s school board meeting on Wednesday night to voice their support or opposition to the current policy. Before the start of public comment, members of the board agreed to keep the policy as is, either because of their belief that it’s working or their desire to avoid legal consequences if the policy is changed.

At the start of the meeting, Superintendent Joseph Isola voiced his support for the current policy and reaffirmed his commitment to making sure all students feel safe and comfortable in school, regardless of any changes to the policy.

“We believe strongly in home-school partnership. It is a cornerstone of success,” Isola said. “But if we believe that partnership is fractured and a student is in harm’s way, there will be steps taken to support that child in a way that is sincere and genuine.”

Howell’s public schools currently follow the state’s transgender student guidance which prohibits discrimination based on gender identity or expression. School staff members are not required to notify a student’s parent or guardian if a student changes gender identity or expression.

Although the board agreed not to make changes, LGBTQ+ advocates used the public comment portion of the meeting to discuss why the existing policy matters to transgender students in the district. Several parents’ rights advocates also spoke, urging changes to the policy that would require school staff members to notify parents if their child changes gender identity or expression.

A hot-button issue

Parental notification has become a potent political issue this summer, with New Jersey lawmakers on both sides of the aisle voicing their support for keeping parents informed. A recent Monmouth University Poll said that three in four New Jersey adults believe school officials should be required to notify parents if their child identifies as a different gender.

“As a school leader it is sometimes frustrating that schools and school districts become the battleground for political war,” Isola said.

Jonathan Busch, an attorney whose firm represents about 80 public school districts, said this recent debate is part of a larger trend of school districts testing the boundaries of state mandates on a variety of topics, including curriculum, testing and immunizations over the last 10 years.

‘As a school leader it is sometimes frustrating that schools and school districts become the battleground for political war.’ — Joseph Isola, superintendent of Howell Township Public Schools

Members of the school board discussed the policy on transgender students with their attorney in a closed executive session, which began 30 minutes before the start of the public meeting. After that conversation, the board agreed not to pursue changes, Albert Miller, the board president said. Only one member of the board, Joseph Mauer, said the policy should move to committee for revisions in favor of parental notification.

When the 2023-2024 school year begins, schools will follow their current policies that mirror state guidelines and comply with the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. Transgender students are protected under this law, which Busch says is the most all-encompassing anti-discrimination law in the country.

Credit: (Hannah Gross; NJ Spotlight News)

Jason Sabino, president of the New Jersey School Counselors Association, said there haven’t been any issues with the current state guidelines since they were first issued in 2018.

“School counselors work to support students in schools and at home,” Sabino said. “When there are concerns for student well-being that must be considered.”

Parents of transgender students believe maintaining the current policy is important to keeping kids safe at school and at home.

One student’s experience

Ellie Calo, a Howell resident who has sent three kids through the pre-K to eighth-grade school district, said the current policy is important for transgender students, such as her daughter, Jade Motondo.

Motondo came out as transgender in her junior year of high school, telling her mom, her dad and then the school.

Many of those who addressed the meeting were parents and educators who said they were speaking up so transgender children in the district didn’t have to.

She was more nervous to come out to her conservative father than her mother, but she didn’t feel unsafe or at risk of abuse, which allowed her to do so, Calo explained. Since then, her dad’s support has grown. He helped Motondo prepare for her Sweet 16 a few weeks after coming out by helping with her dress and birthday cake.

“I wish every kid felt safe telling every parent everything about themselves, but unfortunately, that’s not always the case,” Calo said.

In school, Motondo said everyone has been very accepting, calling her by the correct name and pronouns, and letting her use the girls’ bathroom comfortably.

For Motondo, maintaining the current policy is important for other transgender students who may not have as supportive a home environment as she does.

“There are a lot of people out there who would physically or mentally harm their child if they were to come out so having this policy is very important,” she said.

More testimony

Viktor Veltstra, a parent of two LGBTQ+ kids in Howell, said his kids have generally had positive interactions with the school, including using the right name and pronouns for their son who is transgender.

“My child was able to come out young because he knew that he was in a supportive environment where he was not going to have problems,” Veltstra said. “I’m very aware that not all children have that in their homes.”

Veltstra, who is transgender and uses he/they pronouns, said when he graduated from Howell High School in 1999, he was out to their peers but not to their parents because it would have been unsafe. He only came out to his family as transgender at 41 years old due to concerns about safety.

Many of the other people who spoke at the meeting were parents and educators who said they were speaking up so transgender children in the district didn’t have to, making sure students remain safe from attacks and threats.

“The entire point of us being here is so that trans and nonbinary kids in our school systems know that somebody is fighting for them when it’s not comfortable for them to stand up for themselves,” said Lauren Albrecht, the director of advocacy and organizing for Garden State Equality.