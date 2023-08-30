Parental rights advocates and politicians on both sides of the aisle are pushing back against changes to the New Jersey Department of Education’s equity code despite repeated explanations from state officials that the updated regulations do not require changes to what’s taught in local schools.

The biggest change in schools this year will be that if a school decides to separate students when learning about human sexuality, the separation must be based on a student’s gender identity, rather than sex. In New Jersey, parents or guardians can opt out of sex education instruction for their child if the material is “in conflict with his conscience, or sincerely held moral or religious beliefs.”

“It is important to keep in mind that the changes to the state regulations do not require local school districts to adopt gender-neutral language, nor do the regulations require changes to local district curriculum,” said Laura Fredrick, communications director for the Education Department.

The code, which was first adopted in 2003, was created to make sure all students, regardless of race, gender, disability or other aspects of identity, have equal access to educational activities and programs.

The readoption of the equity code, titled “Managing for Equity in Education,” has happened about every seven years since it was first adopted. The recent readoption procedure followed the standard process for regulations set to expire, according to Fredrick. This year, as the parents’ right movement gained ground in education policy, that drew attention to the code’s readoption.

Aligning policies with law

The amended code, which replaces the previous version that expired Aug. 29, includes language changes that favor “equity” over “equality” and replace gendered terms with gender-neutral ones.

Reporter Hannah Gross discusses the equity code

These changes are put in place to make sure school policies align with state and federal laws that already exist, such as New Jersey’s Law Against Discrimination, according to Gov. Phil Murphy’s office. Many districts have already created policies that follow these laws.

“These rules directly ensure that all school districts abide by all relevant anti-discrimination laws and recognize the rights of all of their students — working to ensure all children in our schools have opportunities to learn and thrive while narrowing the achievement gap,” Fredrick said.

Sens. Anthony Bucco (R-Morris) and Michael Testa (R-Cumberland) said they plan to introduce state legislation to repeal the changes.

“Parents are rightfully concerned about their voices being dismissed while controversial curriculum gets pushed into the classroom with little to no oversight. This bill will help build stronger partnerships between parents and their local school communities to ensure that curriculum revisions are made in the best interest of their children,” the senators said in a joint statement.

Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D-Union) and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) — leaders of Murphy’s own party — are among the lawmakers who expressed discontent with the amendment process.

“We believe that families should have a voice in what is taught to their children, and as long as we have a say over the matter, they will continue to,” they said in a joint statement. “And as always, all children deserve subject matter that is age-appropriate, posted clearly and transparently for families to review, and free from any politics.”

Minimal changes seen

Despite all the noise, state and school officials say the changes seen by students will be minimal.

Jeff Moore, the superintendent of Hunterdon Central Regional High School, said students and staff won’t notice any changes when the first day of school rolls around in his district.

“We’ve been — through various state guidelines and policies — working to accommodate the belonging needs of all our students regardless of gender identity or expression for years,” Moore said. “There’s nothing new there.”

Hunterdon Central does not separate students during instruction about human sexuality, so the new requirement to separate students based on gender rather than sex will not have an impact there.

Moore called the amendments “catch-up language changes.” In recent years, the district has already been moving away from gendered language to increase a sense of belonging for students, he added.

School sports

The impact of the amendments will also be limited when it comes to high school sports, officials say.

The updated code states that school districts may choose to operate separate teams based on sex as long as students of all sexes can participate in sports at comparable levels of difficulty and competency. This is in line with existing policies at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body for high school sports in the state.

‘We have students who express themselves through genders that differ from their biological assignment at birth. They’re here and we have to take care of them.’ — Jeff Moore, superintendent, Hunterdon Central Regional High School

The policy allows transgender students to participate on a team that aligns with their birth sex or their gender identity, but not both.

NJSIAA spokesperson Mike Cherenson said since the policy is already in compliance with recent amendments, there will be no changes to how transgender students can participate in high school sports this year.

Schools are permitted to appeal the eligibility of a transgender student on the grounds that their participation would adversely affect competition or safety. Since the policy was approved unanimously in 2009, there have been no appeals, Cherenson said.

Public testimony

At the next state Board of Education meeting on Sept. 6, board members will listen to public testimony on topics of the speakers’ choice. Registration is open until Aug. 31, 2023.

Parental rights advocates say they will be there to protest changes to the equity code. They were on hand at the last meeting on Aug. 2 when the state board voted 6-5 to approve the changes. Following the vote, advocates shouted at the board members who voted yes and threatened lawsuits.

Victoria Jakelsky, director of New Jersey Parental Rights and founder of Team Protect Your Children, said the groups would begin determining their next step after the vote. While this could include a lawsuit, she said bringing a case to the Supreme Court is difficult, even though she believes they would win.

“We will not be brash with any of this. We don’t operate that way,” Jakelsky said at the meeting. “We will pray. We will reason. We will look at the outcome. We will talk to people on the state school board and we will decide what the next best step is.”

Parental rights advocates said they also planned to use the podium at the board’s next meeting to advocate for parental notification policies, another issue which is growing in prominence across the state.

Several New Jersey school boards recently approved policies that require school staff to notify parents if their child changes gender identity or expression. A judge has stopped the new policies from going into effect while the policies are challenged by the state in the Office of Administrative Law.

For Moore, the superintendent, these two issues are connected.

“I worry that the pushback is driven more by an anti-LGBTQ thought,” Moore said. “We have students who express themselves through genders that differ from their biological assignment at birth. They’re here and we have to take care of them.”