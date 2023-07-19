Senior homeowners who see a one-time surge in income are no longer in danger of having to reenroll in one of New Jersey’s most popular property-tax relief programs.

Thanks to a law enacted several weeks ago, the rules for the “Senior Freeze” relief program now allow senior and disabled homeowners to maintain what’s known as their base year of eligibility, even if their earnings in a given year grow above the program’s income limits.

Sponsors say the policy change, though technical in nature, could make a big difference for many seniors by preserving eligibility for annual benefits that can easily be worth several thousand dollars.

“This law provides a small, but impactful exemption that will protect tax benefits for seniors in the State of New Jersey,” said Sen. Anthony Bucco (R-Morris).

And while the change comes as Democratic legislative leaders are promising an even bigger overhaul of the state’s senior property-tax relief is coming, this new law would take on even more importance if lawmakers ultimately cannot come through on those ambitious plans.

Putting the freeze on taxes

The Senior Freeze program is officially called Property Tax Reimbursement in state tax law. But it gets its nickname from state-funded checks sent out annually to more than 150,000 senior-citizen and disabled recipients to offset any increases in their local property-tax bills, thus “freezing” those bills.

To qualify for the program, which dates to 1997, homeowners must be at least 65 years old or disabled, and have owned their home for at least three years.

A longstanding provision that required 10 years of residency in New Jersey before becoming eligible for benefits was just lifted, prospectively, under another recently enacted law. That law also increased the limit on annual income for the program from just under $100,000 to $150,000.

Once a resident becomes eligible for Senior Freeze, a base year is established, according to program rules. From there, participants receive annual reimbursements from the state that cover any increases in their annual property taxes, as long as they continue to meet eligibility requirements.

Under the legislation enacted by Gov. Phil Murphy on June 30, any Senior Freeze recipient who sees a one-time increase in earnings that takes their annual income over the program’s limit in a given tax year would not receive a reimbursement for that tax year.

Getting back to base year

But they could retain their base year of eligibility if their income the following year drops back under the program’s income ceiling, according to the law, thus preserving their current level of reimbursement.

“The Senior Freeze Program is intended to help seniors manage New Jersey’s soaring property tax rates,” said Sen. Jean Stanfield (R-Burlington). “This one-time income exception will give seniors a break by protecting crucial tax benefits that help them stay in their homes.”

In addition to changing rules for the Senior Freeze program, Murphy and lawmakers also agreed to increase “Anchor” property-tax relief benefits for senior homeowners and renters by $250. That means senior homeowners will now be eligible to receive Anchor benefits between $1,250 and $1,750, depending on annual income, while senior renters earning up to $150,000 annually will be eligible to receive benefits worth $700.

Meanwhile, Murphy and lawmakers last month also made an election-year promise to halve the property-tax bills paid by many homeowners age 65 and older. But that is not planned to happen until 2026 at the earliest, according to legislation enacted on June 30 along with a new annual budget. And any new governor or Legislature is free to change course.

The proposed tax relief would initially max out at $6,500, and only senior homeowners making up to $500,000 annually would be eligible, according to the StayNJ legislation.

But other provisions of the legislation may make it difficult for lawmakers to launch the program if future state revenue growth does not keep pace with the projected annual cost of funding the promised benefits, which could eventually rise to over $2 billion, according to the Legislature’s nonpartisan fiscal analysts.

Among the superseding priorities listed in the StayNJ legislation is funding for K-12 public schools and public-workers pension benefits, as well maintenance of a robust budget surplus.