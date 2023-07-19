Rallying against attempts to challenge LGBTQ+ books at NJ libraries

As the fight to remove books from shelves at local libraries grows more heated across the country, New Jersey advocacy groups are banding together to protect the right to read.

Essex County’s Out Montclair, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, has been at the forefront of the fight, rallying local community members to speak out against proposed book bans and taking steps to stock local shelves with LGBTQ+ inclusive books.

Last week, Out Montclair took action after hearing about Cedar Grove Public Library’s move to restrict access to the graphic memoir “Gender Queer” by moving it from the young adult to the adult section of the library. Moving the book to the adult section limits access for teens and young readers who might not be able to read it without parental approval. That is a form of censorship, advocates warn.

Cedar Grove Mayor Kerry Peterson, who sits on the library board, said the book was moved to the adult section a few weeks ago following complaints from residents who were concerned about it being easily accessible to children. In recent days, the library has heard from many residents on both sides of the debate.

“It’s our job to listen to everyone,” Peterson said.

“Gender Queer” was the most banned book in 2022, according to the American Library Association. The book by Maia Kobabe, whose pronouns are e/em/eir, has been challenged at least 151 times for LGBTQ+ content and for claims that it is sexually explicit, according to the ALA. The autobiography follows Kobabe’s experiences as a nonbinary, asexual person.

Drawing a crowd

More than 50 community members showed up at the library’s most recent board meeting on Thursday, July 13, to support or oppose restricting access to the book. About 25 people spoke publicly at the meeting, among them LGBTQ+ advocates, local librarians, parents and community members involved in the push to restrict access to books in Glen Ridge earlier this year.

Many of the people who showed up in support of “Gender Queer” learned about the meeting from Out Montclair, Say Gay NJ and Glen Ridge United Against Book Bans, who shared information about the board meeting on social media.

WATCH 4:24 Education, More Issues Row over school book ban in Bernards Township wrote and shared letters opposing restrictions on access to Gender Queer in Cedar Grove.

Out Montclair Executive Director Peter Yacobellis said the group organized people to show up to the meeting because the situation was not being handled appropriately at the library.

At the meeting, Yacobellis shared a story about how he wished he had access to books like “Gender Queer” to guide him when he was younger.

“Quite simply, LGBTQIA+ people, youth and books about our experiences and lives, belong, in the Cedar Grove Public Library, and everywhere,” Yacobellis said.

More than Montclair

Yacobellis, in speaking to NJ Spotlight News, emphasized that Out Montclair does not only represent Montclair, but also other LGBTQ+ people in the region. The group includes and serves residents of Cedar Grove, where there is not a strong LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, including families, youth and allies, he said.

“For us, it’s about empowering LGBTQ people in Cedar Grove to get organized, to help them in any way, to lean on these other relationships that we have and offer these resources,” he said.

Yacobellis asked the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights, Garden State Equality and the Essex County Office of LGBTQ Affairs to review the library’s actions.

Out Montclair plans to show up at the library board’s next meeting and continue advocating for Cedar Grove to move the book back to the young adult section and protect access to other books, Yacobellis said.

Social Issues LGBTQ advocates call for year-round allies

Nearly 800 people filled an auditorium in Glen Ridge in February to oppose banning six books from the library there.

“I know from personal experience how enormously tough and emotional this is for those members of the community who most sorely need these books,” LoriJeane Moody, one of the organizers of Glen Ridge United Against Book Bans, told NJ Spotlight News.

Following the book banning effort in Glen Ridge, Out Montclair launched its Pride on the Page initiative, which places LGBTQ+ inclusive books in schools, libraries and daycares in the Montclair area. The group spoke to LGBTQ+ parents, educators and reading specialists to develop an age-appropriate reading list that includes books that have been banned in other places.

Yacobellis said Out Montclair hopes to continue growing the program to increase access to LGBTQ+ inclusive books in the region.