When former President Jimmy Carter entered hospice care several months ago, he provided a health care blueprint for how he wanted to spend the last chapter of life. Hospice programs — such as the one our former president entered — work to foster a pain-free existence for patients with advanced illnesses, allowing them to achieve a better quality of life in their last months, weeks and days.

In fact, studies have shown that patients in hospice care often live longer than those receiving unproductive, invasive treatments. Last month, a new study from National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago found that greater utilization of hospice during the last six months of life is associated with increased satisfaction and quality of life, while also reducing Medicare costs, resulting in $3.5 billion in savings in one year, nationally. Moreover, a recent article in The New York Times highlighted numerous studies that show nonprofit hospices provide better care to patients than for-profit centers.

Yet according to the Dartmouth Atlas of Health Care, New Jersey has consistently ranked one of the highest states (49th out of 50) in the nation for Medicare costs in the last six months of life, with no indication of decline. It also revealed New Jersey residents spend 44% more days in the intensive care unit compared with the average American and 30% more days in the hospital in the last six months of life. Prioritizing end-of-life care

Fortunately, Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey’s legislative leaders, led by Senate Budget Chairman Paul Sarlo, have prioritized improving end-of-life care for our state’s residents. For the sixth consecutive year, this year’s budget includes funding for a state pilot program for end-of-life care at Holy Name’s Villa Marie Claire hospice. This funding represents a bold investment by the state to provide a unified model for quality and generational change when it comes to end of life.

Recognized as a national model for end-of-life treatment, Holy Name’s Villa Marie Claire, located in Saddle River, is one of the region’s only freestanding residential hospices. The villa offers a team of interdisciplinary specialists who focus on pain and symptom management to ensure patients spend this chapter of life’s journey with dignity and comfort. Everything about the villa speaks to the profound belief that quality can be achieved at every stage of life, regardless of the patient’s medical diagnosis or physical and cognitive abilities.

Unfortunately, many patients do not seek hospice care during their end-of-life stage or when faced with advanced, terminal illness. According to a recent study by Hospice News, “A majority of people in the United States know the types of end-of-life care they wish to receive, but only 22% have documented their wishes.”

Hospice care is available to all, no matter the age, and is covered under Medicare, Medicaid, most private insurance plans, HMOs and other managed-care organizations. Yet many people are not sure how to make their end-of-life wishes known, or there is a lack of expertise by clinicians in conducting sensitive conversations regarding goals of care.

The best way to make certain that a person receives the treatment and care they desire is through the creation of an advance directive, a document that details health care choices and designates a person, known as a health care proxy, to ensure these wishes are followed. Effortless advance directive

To modernize and simplify this process, Holy Name recently launched a new digital and video advance directive for all New Jerseyans. In only a few minutes, an individual can quickly initiate both a digital video and printed advance directive, which can be kept on a mobile device or printed and stored with other medical documents and electronic health records.

This digital tool is accessible to the public via the Holy Name website.

By creating a video, in the patient’s own words, Holy Name’s advance directive makes a person’s wishes unmistakably clear to his or her loved ones, leaving little doubt of what type of care should be administered during the last stages of life. Once the advance directive is signed by two witnesses, it meets the requirements under New Jersey law and will be followed in all medical settings. A digital video advance directive is clear, simple and uncomplicated — giving an individual the peace of mind that their wishes will ultimately be met.

The conversation about end-of-life care is an important one that all families need to have and that our policymakers need to address. We can — and must — include advance directives as a critical component of a patient’s electronic health record.