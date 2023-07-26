Credit: (Steve Hansen via Flickr)

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities on Wednesday is scheduled to vote on a program that seeks to decarbonize buildings by switching space and water heating from fossil fuels to electric heat pumps. While many clean-energy advocates support the project, critics argue the switch will increase demand on the electric grid and require expensive upgrades that could cost utility customers more. But the average New Jersey resident might not know what heat pumps are, how they work or even why people are urged to switch. Here are some answers:

What are heat pumps?

Heat pumps are an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air conditioners in living or commercial spaces. Heat pumps use electricity to transfer heat from a cool space to a warm space. In the summertime, they remove heat from the air inside and push cooled air back into the room. In the cooler months, they do the opposite, drawing heat energy from the air outside and moving it into the home, according to the Acadia Center.

Heat pumps do not generate heat; they simply transfer it.

What are the different types of heat pumps?

There are three types of heat pumps: air-source, mini-splits and geothermal.

The most common is the air-source heat pump, which transfers heat between a house and the outside air.

Mini-split-system heat pumps do not need air ducts; rather, they’re just a compressor/condenser unit with one or more inside air handler placed in individual rooms.

And there are three different types of geothermal heat pumps, which transfer heat by circulating water or coolant from a heat pump to a body of water, the air or the ground.

How are heat pumps environmentally friendly?

As climate change becomes a growing problem, lawmakers and clean-energy advocates are pushing for more people to switch to electric appliances and wean them off gas appliances that pollute the air indoors and outdoors.

Heat pumps only move heat, instead of generating it by combusting a fuel source.

Are heat pumps really cost-efficient?

When entire units are replaced, annual savings are around 3,000 kilowatt hours (or $459) as compared to electric resistant heaters and 6,200 kWh (or $948) as compared to oil system, according to a study by the Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships.

New Jersey residents with gas-heated homes that switched to fully electric appliances and improved weatherization saved about 47%-69% on their annual utility bill, depending on their utility, according to a recent Acadia Center report. Exactly how much residents can save also depends on prior fuel sources, weatherization, local utility rates and ongoing fluctuations in the energy market, according to the Energy Efficiency Alliance of New Jersey.

How much do heat pumps cost?

The cost to install a heat pump can range from $7,000 to $15,000 on average. But federal tax credits of up to $2,000 are available. The Inflation Reduction Act will also provide rebates of up to $8,000 and 100% of the cost of heat pumps for lower-income households.