Dr. Kaitlan Baston, a pioneer in addiction treatment based in Camden, has been tapped to lead New Jersey’s Department of Health after the departure next month of current health commissioner Judy Persichilli.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced his intention to nominate Baston Tuesday, several days after Persichilli announced her plans to retire in August after four years leading the department — much of them during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Senate must still confirm the nomination of Baston, whose career overlaps with several of the administration’s priorities like improving maternal health and health equity and curbing the impact of opioid use.

“Dr. Baston’s breadth of experience as a physician, highlighted by her many leadership roles within the addiction and health care space, will make her an exceptional Commissioner at the Department of Health,” Murphy said in a statement, noting he was “thrilled” to nominate her to the post.

Baston expressed her gratitude to Murphy and said it would be an honor to lead the department, especially following Persichilli’s “incredible work and dedication … during an unprecedented time in public health. “I have spent my career focused on addiction services, maternal and child health, and improving equity through health care in the community, and I am fully committed to using those experiences to create a healthy, equitable state for all,” she said.

Reactions to nomination

Persichilli said serving her home state alongside the dedicated experts at the department was a privilege and that the department is ready to meet future challenges. “Dr. Baston is eminently qualified to carry on the Department’s critical work in tackling New Jersey’s public health crises and fulfilling its mission,” she said.

Jenna Mellor, director of the New Harm Reduction Coalition, which seeks to curb the impact of drug addiction through clean-needle programs and community outreach, called the announcement “huge news.”

“Dr. Baston has a proven track record of commitment to harm reduction and she’s beyond well-equipped to build on the generational progress Commissioner Persichilli made treading drug use as a public health issue,” Mellor said, adding that she was “excited to expand harm reduction to every community with Dr. Baston’s leadership.”

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