Credit: (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Edward Blum had tried to take down affirmative action in college admissions for years.

One of his legal challenges featured Abigail Fisher, a white woman who claimed she was denied admission to the University of Texas at Austin in 2008 because of her race. That case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015. A court filing from the university shows that even if Fisher had “received points” for her race, she wouldn’t have been accepted. The Supreme Court upheld affirmative action in that case.

Credit: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

After that failure, Blum and Fisher created Students for Fair Admissions, and that’s when they changed their strategy.

“I needed Asian plaintiffs,” Blum told a group gathered by the Houston Chinese Alliance in 2015.

The idea that Asian Americans who were denied acceptance from colleges were discriminated against because of affirmative action seemed to win over some of the conservative Supreme Court justices in their recent decision to end race-conscious admissions.

Now Blum’s use of Asian Americans to end affirmative action and the fallout from the Supreme Court’s historic decision has renewed a complicated debate about the dangers of the “model minority” myth and how Asian Americans are used — or use themselves — against Black, Indigenous and Latino communities.

Wedge issue

The model-minority myth is the idea that Asian Americans have been able to achieve success because they are quiet and hardworking. Rajender Kaur, director of global Asian studies at William Paterson University, said the idea was borne out of a post-World War II era after the height of anti-Asian sentiment. Chinese and Japanese Americans were referred to as a model minority, able to turn their lives around.

Along with tales of some Asian Americans’ success came questions about why Black Americans couldn’t achieve the same after slavery. The myth of the model minority ignores systemic racism experienced by Black and Indigenous Americans and uses dog whistles, Kaur said, to imply the opposite of other people of color.

“It drives a wedge between African Americans and Latin Americans and Asian American communities, completely ignoring the fact that all these different communities are very diverse, and that the Asian American community is itself very diverse,” according to Kaur.

‘It is foolish to think that we can be ignorant of racial dynamics in pursuit of some sort of merit-based system.’ — Amol Sinha, ACLU-NJ

Kaur said Asian Americans make up some 50 ethnicities and speak over 100 languages. The group also has some of the highest- and lowest-income earners; looking at data averages about Asian Americans ignores the diversity of their experiences, say Asian American studies scholars.

In fact, anywhere from 53% to 70% of Asian Americans support affirmative action and were part of the years-long fight for race-conscious college admissions and for ethnic studies to exist.

Benefiting from affirmative action

Christina Huang, a Ridgewood native and a rising sophomore at the University of North Carolina, said she believes she benefited from affirmative action. Huang said her test scores didn’t match those of other out-of-state students. She was able to review notes on her application, and admissions counselors said they found her work in Asian American K-12 education activism interesting and something she could bring to campus.

“I think that’s a good point for affirmative action, realizing that there’s enough barriers that people face. And everyone’s not on an equal playing field,” Huang said.

Credit: (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

While a majority of Asian Americans support affirmative action, anti-Black sentiments and aspirations to whiteness are real issues within Asian American communities, some scholars and advocates say. They argue these were demonstrated in how Asian American students who supported Blum’s Supreme Court case wanted to take down affirmative action in favor of a merit-based system — which then feeds back into the model minority myth, the idea that working hard will bring you success.

“It is foolish to think that we can be ignorant of racial dynamics in pursuit of some sort of merit-based system. There’s no such thing as, quote-unquote, objective merit. Merit is all about access to opportunity throughout one’s life. Access to opportunity is never race-neutral,” said ACLU-NJ Executive Director Amol Sinha.

In a recent interview with NJ Spotlight News, Rutgers-Camden Law School Co-Dean Kimberly Mutcherson said that even merit “is often based on where people are born and who their parents are, not about a skillset or hard work.” White students are more likely to have access to test preparation, tutors and family connections that can bolster their college applications.

What about legacy admissions?

Blum and the students in his group did not attack legacy admissions, which some say give an unfair advantage to applicants related to alumni. A 2019 National Bureau of Economic Research study showed that 43% of Harvard University’s white students were legacy, sports, donor and staff-related admissions — and 75% of those students would have been rejected if they were treated like white counterparts who didn’t have some sort of admission preference.

Nancy DiTomaso, professor of management and global business at Rutgers Business School, said that even removing legacy admissions wouldn’t affect white students because they still have access to opportunities that other racial groups do not.

The opposite effect is true for Black and Latino students with regard to the end of affirmative action.

“If they don’t have some kind of attention to the kinds of challenges that they faced and the opportunities that they’ve had to show their leadership and their achievements, despite lack of resources, for example, it may have a big effect in terms of their ability to get into the quality of school that they’re applying to,” DiTomaso said.

She added that often, admission counselors are not weighing a white student against a Black student — they’re weighing a white student against a white student, or a white student against an Asian student, or an Asian student against an Asian student because of the “prevalence of who’s actually applying.”

It’s unclear what the future will hold for racial representation in schools, but critics of the Supreme Court decision fear it will be harder for Black, Indigenous and Latino students. In states where affirmative action was once banned, white and Asian students’ representation grew, while that of others declined.

Asian Americans who support affirmative action, who represent a majority of the racial group, say the ban on affirmative action only reduces their experiences as a monolith. Writer Jireh Deng pointed out that 73% of Chinese Americans are enrolled in college compared to 23% of Burmese Americans.

Huang said she’s disappointed in the Asian Americans who fought to take down affirmative action, saying that diverse student bodies benefit everyone.

“These students do bring their whole selves into the classroom and we learn so much from each other,” she said.