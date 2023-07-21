More than 45 mental health, disability rights, civil rights and racial justice organizations told Gov. Phil Murphy to veto a bill that would double the length of time people can be held in hospitals and emergency departments without their consent.

The pushback comes after lawmakers pressed to get the bill through the Legislature before the July 1 budget deadline because hospitals warned them of a crisis, saying a shortage of beds meant potential public safety concerns if some people are discharged without proper treatment. The bill, which passed overwhelmingly, would sunset after two years if signed into law.

But advocates opposed to the legislation argue that the bill “will create more harm than good” and that there are “very real concerns” when it comes to people’s human rights, racial justice and to public health.

The bill makes an “arbitrary” change in that it doubles the amount of time a person can be held from 72 hours to 144 hours, and it does so without any evidence to back up the need for that kind of change, said Ami Kachalia, a campaign strategist at the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey. The ACLU released a letter Thursday signed by a coalition of mental health, disability rights, civil rights and racial justice organizations.

“One thing that we have said the whole way along is that it’s premature to make a change like this when we have not examined the scope of the problem to understand how real an issue this is,” Kachalia said. “If there is regional differences in bed capacity, for example, if there’s other barriers that are impeding access to mental health services, including insurance or consideration of criminal histories or other such issues, and that it’s essential that if the state is going to take action, that it does so with the data and evidence in mind to back it up,” she said.

A spokesperson for Murphy would not discuss the issues raised in the letter and only said the bill is under review.

Details of the bill

The bill, which was introduced in the Senate in June, allows hospitals and emergency departments to involuntarily detain a person for up to six days, if the medical teams obtain a temporary court order to do so. The maximum amount of time a person can be kept legally without consent is three days.

A hospital cannot detain a person for longer than 72 hours from the time that a psychiatrist screens them, or issues a “screening certificate,” unless the hospital or emergency department gets a temporary court order that allows it to hold the person for up to 72 additional hours, according to the bill. The hospital, or an emergency department, could apply for a temporary court order and continue to hold the person while the application is pending. The New Jersey Office of the Public Defender would be notified of the application and required to represent the person in court, if the measure becomes law.

“This legislation … allows for those institutions like hospitals and others to take some time to be able to find the appropriate care for them (a person with a mental health issue who is in danger to themselves or others),” said Sen. Joseph Vitale (D-Middlesex), a primary sponsor of the bill.

“And the last thing we want to do is to release someone onto the street who is in danger to themselves or others. And so I appreciate the ACLU’s concern about those individuals, I share that, and so on some of the broader issues that they may be interested in, we’ll be working over the summer to address them,” Vitale said Thursday.

Under the bill, each hospital and emergency department would also have to submit a quarterly report to the state Department of Human Services that includes the number of applications submitted to the court for a temporary order to hold a person beyond 72 hours, the number of such temporary court orders granted, and whether the person kept for longer than three days has a “criminal history,” a co-occurring substance use disorder or a co-occurring intellectual or developmental disability.

‘Our current commitment law carefully balances patient rights with the need for treatment. By extending the wait time to 144 hours, this balance is destroyed…’ — Carolyn Beauchamp, Mental Health Association in New Jersey

Additionally, the court could grant a temporary order that would allow for the hospital or emergency department to hold a person beyond three days if the hospital has “exhausted all reasonable efforts” to place a person in a psychiatric facility or hospital and if there is a “substantial likelihood” that a person may hurt themselves or other people, after being examined by two psychiatrists who have determined that the person needs involuntarily commitment, according to the bill.

In their letter to Murphy, the ACLU and advocacy organizations stated that when it comes to the involuntary commitment law, the state has an obligation to balance the potential need for emergency mental health care with an individual’s personal freedom and right to appropriate care; it states that the bill “unequivocally fails to do this.”

Concerns about crisis care

“One of our other concerns about this bill, and this goes to the … review of the mental health system as a whole is one of the ways to prevent people from … experiencing crises and being involuntarily committed is to make sure that they have access to appropriate supports and services in the community,” said Mary Ciccone, the director of policy for Disability Rights New Jersey, an organization that signed onto the letter. “And if that’s not being done, if the state is not providing enough of that, or the proper supports and services, then you’re going to have an increase of people … being institutionalized,” she said.

The letter from the ACLU also points to known racial disparities in involuntary commitment, stating that studies have shown that patients of color are more likely to be deemed a “danger” and involuntarily committed than white patients.

Racquel Romans-Henry, the policy director for Salvation and Social Justice, one of the organizations that signed onto the letter, said in a statement that “New Jersey consistently has some of the worst racial disparities across almost all major systems… education, housing, wealth, prisons and health. Data shows that when it comes to overall health outcomes and access to quality health care Black and Brown communities fare far worse than our white counterparts.”

“Health inequity is perpetuated by long standing structurally racist policies and practices that are baked into these medical institutions and structures. Advancing policy that fails to acknowledge the complicity of these institutions in perpetuating medical harm but also the socioeconomic conditions that remain unaddressed by lawmakers is both irresponsible and largely misses the mark,” Romans-Henry said.

The letter also “implores” Murphy to take a closer look at addressing the immediate concern, as well as conduct an evaluation of the entire mental health system of care.

“Our current commitment law carefully balances patient rights with the need for treatment. By extending the wait time to 144 hours, this balance is destroyed by forcing people to be isolated in emergency departments beyond the 72 hours and often not providing appropriate care,” Carolyn Beauchamp, the president and chief executive officer of the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, said in a statement.