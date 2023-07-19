Despite blazingly hot days that suggested what life in New Jersey might be like if greenhouse-gas emissions aren’t curbed, the average temperature in June was 68 degrees Fahrenheit — 2.5 F below the 1991–2020 mean.

In comparison, the hottest June in New Jersey history was 2010, when the average temperature was 88 F. That month was truly sweltering, with the temperature climbing above 90 F on 15 days, including three heatwaves each lasting four days or longer.

A word to the wise, which would be members of the NJ Spotlight News community. Don’t let a relatively balmy June lull you into thinking the battle against global warming is going our way.