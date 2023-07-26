American credit-card holders owe a total of over $1.1 trillion. In 2022, the amount of debt they added via plastic cards increased by $179.4 billion. Credit-card debt varies from state to state. WalletHub, the personal finance company, has ranked the states according to the least and most credit-card debt. New Jersey ranked 34th for highest credit-card debt, with a median debt of $2,915.

The state with the highest credit-card debt was Alaska, with a median debt of $3,517. Iowa had the lowest credit-card debt, with a median debt of $2,077.

“Unfortunately, our government has not been particularly encouraging of low debt. For example, mortgage debt is encouraged by income tax preferences for home owners versus renters. Our health care system causes individuals with high-cost health conditions to go into debt,” said Karen C. Holden, an emeritus professor at University of Wisconsin-Madison.