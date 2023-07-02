A few weeks ago we reported on the sizable population of white-tail deer in the Garden State, estimated at 125,000-plus. No surprise then that New Jersey ranked second on a list of states with the highest number of Lyme disease cases in 2020 (the last year stats weren’t available). The total number of reported cases — 2,566 — was second only to Pennsylvania’s 3,334.

Lyme disease is transmitted to human beings through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks (or deer ticks). The ticks drop off their hosts when they rub against trees and other vegetation and are picked up when people walk through the brush. They can also be carried by pets who pass the ticks along to their owners. Typical Lyme disease symptoms include chills, fever, bull’s-eye rash, headache and muscle pain. Lyme disease affects the central nervous system, heart, and joints in its advanced stages.

New Jersey State Health Assessment Data offers online information and resources about avoiding and treating Lyme disease, along with a host of other relevant information.