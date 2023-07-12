One of the long list of things the U.S. Census Bureau keeps track of is marriage rates — based on how many females over 15 years old per 1,000 have been married or divorced. The latest data is for 2021. It shows the national marriage rate that year was 14.9 per 1,000 women, down from 16.3 in 2011. The marriage rate in New Jersey was well below the national rate, at 12.3, but there was no change in it from 2011.

Among the states with the highest marriage rates in 2021 were Alaska and Utah, at 23.5 and 22.3 respectively. In comparison, the lowest marriage rate was for Puerto Rico, with 4.7 women per 1,000 married that year. According to the census bureau, this was likely “at least in part from the high outmigration of its young adult population, especially after Hurricane Maria.”