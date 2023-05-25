Credit: (Mattie Rosen/NJ Spotlight News)

In August 2022, librarian Roxana Russo Caivano started receiving emails from parents about the library collection at Roxbury High School. By September, she received her first “book challenge.” In January, she got a challenge for a book that has made national news, “Gender Queer: A Memoir.”

“Everybody on the committee read the book and that committee decided that ’Gender Queer’ would stay on the shelf,” Caivano said.

“Gender Queer” is the second-most challenged book in the nation, according to an investigation by The Washington Post. And nationally, the “majority of the 1,000-plus book challenges analyzed by The Post were filed by just 11 people,” according to the investigation.

Caivano said she was called “vile names” by members of the Roxbury community after defending the place of “Gender Queer” in the school library. Caivano has sued a group of parents — some of whom have now become national, conservative media celebrities — for defamation. Caivano is represented in the case by her husband, who is an attorney.

On Tuesday, the Roxbury Township Board of Education met again to discuss the standing of “Gender Queer” in the library. Hundreds of people turned out, both urging the board to remove “Gender Queer” and calling on members to oppose such bans. Caivano also addressed the board.

NJ Spotlight News spoke to Caivano before Tuesday’s meeting about the book, book bans and the role of librarians.

NJ Spotlight News: Can you tell us about the book “Gender Queer”?

Roxana Russo Caivano: “Gender Queer” is a memoir. It’s written by Maia Kobabe, and details what Maia went through in their life from the time they were young and into adulthood, such as their questions with sexuality and just not knowing where they fit in life, and it does have some pictures in it.

And again, the individuals in question are objecting to some of the pictures that are in the book. But “Gender Queer” has won numerous awards. It’s won the American Library Association’s Alex Award, which is an award given to a book that started out as an adult-level book, but they felt that it was appropriate for young adults, which is, you know, my population. Once it won the Alex Award, that’s when I purchased it for my library.

NJSN: How important would you say it is for students to be reading and learning from a diverse set of literature?

RRC: You know, reading a book like this might change someone’s life, if they’re unable to connect with an adult and learn about other experiences that are out there.

That’s, I think, why I exist in the library — to be able to put books in the hands of the kids who need them. There are kids who don’t know where to turn that might not have an adult that they could talk to openly and freely. Coming to the library might be the only place where they can get this information.

They might not have the money to go to a bookstore to buy the book or it might just not be available to them. They might not be able to get to the public library. Sometimes the school library is the only place where these kids have access to books. Being able to put that book in someone’s hands who might need it, that’s everything to me and even if it helps one student, then it’s well worth it.

NJSN: I think I can understand as a parent, being maybe fearful of a book or perhaps not letting your kid read a book that you disagree with, but why do you think this push has happened where people don’t want other people’s kids to read certain books?

RRC: That’s the thing that boggles my mind the most. I don’t think anyone has the right to tell anyone else what they can do, if it’s not their child. You know, I might be perfectly fine with my child reading this book and if my kids were in high school, I would be 100% fine with them reading this book. No one has the right to tell my children what they can and can’t read. If they don’t want their children to read this book, don’t read it.

I have no issues with people not taking this book out. As a matter of fact, no one has taken this book out of my library. It’s been in the library — I think I purchased it in the summer of 2020 — and no one has checked it out.

I have plenty of other books. I keep saying I’ve got 20,000 volumes in my library. If you don’t want this one, there are 19,999 others that you can choose from. And I have a lot of good books there.

NJSN: I wonder if this type of situation in the community increases the possibility of bullying or marginalizing certain students? Have you noticed anything going on?

RRC: I haven’t noticed anything like that. What I have heard from the adviser of our LGBTQ club in our school was that they’re just happy knowing that books like this exist in the library. They like walking into the library and seeing themselves in the books.

We talk about books being windows and mirrors, and to be able to see yourself in a book is a really important thing for a teenager.

NJSN: How much of this (in terms of book banning) is a New Jersey issue and how much of it is a nationwide issue?

RRC: It is all over. I know several librarians who have had this book and others challenged in New Jersey. I go to a lot of librarian conferences and for the past couple of years, this has been the main issue that everyone’s talking about. It’s so scary that this is happening in this day and age, that people want to take books off the shelf.

Editor’s note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.